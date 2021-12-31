Anthony Constantinou | Anthony Constantinou CEO CWM FX says, being vegan doesn’t indicate that you have to compromise on taste and nutrition in your daily meal. Protein is vital nutrient that aids in creating and repairing muscle mass, fighting infections and assisting the flow of blood to essential organs.

Although individual believed that vegan diet is sparse in nutrients, eventually they think that plant based products yields enough protein requirements for every individual i.e. from the relatively inactive to the most passionate body builder. This article shows top ten delicious vegan snacks that are quick and easy to prepare.

Peanut butter

Peanut butter is an excellent source of protein and other nutrients which raise the appetite and lower the risk of heart failure. One apple added with a tablespoon of peanut butter contains 6-8 grams of protein, provides immediate energy resource to the body.

Almonds

The almond contains approximately 12% dietary fiber, 6.3% sugars, 0.7% starch which is helpful for low-carbohydrate diets. A standard serving of almond flour contain 10 g of carbohydrate which has mainly required in cake and bread recipes.

Bagel

A bagel is a bread product made conventionally in the form of ring from yeasted wheat dough. These bagel contain an average of 9 grams of protein per serve. Bagels bread product are mainly popular in cities with large Jewish populations like United States, America, Canada and the United Kingdom

Cashew

Cashew is also one of the rich source of minerals 1/4 cup of cashews contain 5 grams of protein, gives high amount of energy in quick time.

Quinoa and other whole grains.

Quinoa is identified source of whole grain that fulfills the requirement of essential amino acids. One cup of cooked quinoa provides about 18 grams of protein.

Hummus with vegetable sticks.

Add one cup of chickpeas, 4 tablespoons of lemon juice, 1/2 a cup of water, 2 cloves of garlic and 1 tablespoon of tahini would prepare delicious hummus.

Soy milk

Soy milk can substitute for non dairy products. In daily use, one glass of soy milk contains 6-7 grams of protein.

Tofu

Tofu added with half a cup of ice, one cup of raspberries and a tablespoon of fresh mint provide 18 grams of protein for healthy body.

Chickpeas

Chickpeas are a healthy vegan snacks that contain approximately 12 grams of protein. Add one spoon of salt, one cup of chickpeas and 1 tablespoon of olive oil and bake them until it become crunchy.

Edamame

Edamame or edamame beans are made up of immature soybeans in a pod. This cuisine is mainly found in Japanese restaurants which contain around 14 grams of protein.