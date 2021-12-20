Pegasus Group continues to roll out an enhanced, urban design offering with appointments into its Leeds office to service projects across the whole of the Yorkshire region and beyond.

James Bush joins the Leeds office as Design Director and brings with him a decade of experience. He will work alongside Design Director Nigel Faulkes, who established the Leeds urban design / architectural team in 2014, and newly recruited Urban Designers Billy Burgess and Sophie Norbury.

After completing his degree in Town Planning at Newcastle University and gaining a Master’s Degree in Urban Design, James joined PRP LLP as an Assistant Urban Designer, working his way up to Associate over the next four years. In September 2019 he joined Brown & Co LLP as Head of Masterplanning.

James said: “After previously working in London and East Anglia, I’m delighted to join Pegasus Group and play my part in promoting the Group’s design services across the region.

“This is an exciting opportunity to showcase our design credentials to an ever more discerning audience where masterplanning and place-making is expected to be of the highest possible standards.

“I’m confident that Pegasus Group will continue to lead the way in a design led approach that is both professionally innovative and commercially viable and I look forward to getting up to speed on all of our Yorkshire projects.”

Nigel Faulkes is a chartered RIBA architect with wide ranging experience in residential and commercial sectors including new build and conversion schemes, as well as larger schemes such as retirement complexes, mix-use developments, hotels and retail.

Billy Burgess joined Pegasus last month from Brown & Co LLP where he worked following completion of his Bachelor of Architecture from the Norwich University of the Arts.

Joining Pegasus as a Graduate Urban Designer, Sophie Norbury gained her First Class Honours degree in Architecture and Urban Planning, Architecture, Planning and Landscape at Newcastle University, followed by an Msc Urban Design and International Planning from The University of Manchester.

Chris Calvert, Executive Director at the Leeds office, said: “We’re so pleased to welcome James and look forward to seeing him work alongside Nigel, Billy and Sophie.

“With projects delivered across the UK from small residential urban infill to new garden settlements, James is well versed in the delivery and management of client requirements at a variety of scales which will enable us to accommodate the many and varied projects being briefed into us by clients.”

Rooted in multi-disciplinary thinking, James specialises in the project delivery through collaboration to ensure a holistic design approach is brought forward, which achieves ambitious yet deliverable projects.

Pegasus Group has more than 390 skilled and experienced staff operating from 16 locations throughout the UK.