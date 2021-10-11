An apprentice painter and decorator at Beyond Housing has topped off her three-year placement by securing a full-time role.

Ellie-May Jones began her level two apprenticeship at Beyond Housing in September 2018, aged 17. Now aged 20, Ellie-May has completed her placement, and is one of two female painting and decorating apprentices to have passed her level three qualification. She has secured employment with the Redcar-based social housing provider as a full-time painter and decorator.

During her apprenticeship, Ellie-May has learned all the skills of the trade, using a mixture of onsite experience provided by Beyond Housing and additional training through the Education Training Collective at Redcar and Cleveland and Stockton Riverside Colleges. Alongside the traditional elements of the role, Ellie-May’s apprenticeship has covered all aspects of associated health and safety considerations.

Ellie-May Jones, painter and decorator at Beyond Housing, said: “Being a painter and decorator isn’t really a conventional job for a young person but I absolutely love it.

“My apprenticeship has been a fantastic learning curve and I’m delighted to have secured a full-time position at Beyond Housing. The team has been so supportive over the last three years, and I can’t wait to get properly started!”

Emma Tooth Apprentice and Volunteer Team Leader at Beyond Housing said: “We’re delighted to welcome Ellie-May to the team at Beyond Housing. She’s been a model apprentice over the past three years and I’m sure she will make a real success of her career at Beyond Housing.

“Apprenticeships like the one Ellie-May has taken, offer a fantastic alternative to young people to formal education, which offers great job prospects at the end.”