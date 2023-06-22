ARCHITECTS DESIGNING AIRVIEW PARK’S VISION BECOME FIRST OWNERS OF PHASE TWO

One of the North’s leading architectural design consultancies has become the centre of its very own visionary masterplan after relocating its headquarters to AirView Park, a new 175,000 sq ft commercial development currently in phased construction.

Newcastle-HQ’d, Sadler Brown Group, was commissioned in 2018 by developers, Tynexe Commercial Ltd, to design, plan and deliver the long-term vision for AirView Park next to Newcastle International Airport.

This unique, office-led development is considered to be an important strategic site to generate economic growth, attract inward investment, encourage stronger trade and export opportunities, and create new jobs in the North East. It includes multiple phases of commercial buildings providing high quality office space to local SMEs, as well as larger national and global organisations looking for a northern regional presence or a UK head office with bespoke build opportunities.

With the next stage of Sadler Brown’s strategic growth plan now being implemented, the company has become the first occupant within AirView Park’s recently completed phase two, purchasing modern space to better position itself for continued expansion.

Such growth is being supported by major new regional and national projects in the pipeline, with the new HQ base being used to attract the next generation of young architects, retaining their skills within the region, and boosting the local economy.

David Davies, Director of Sadler Brown Group, explained, “This is the start of an exciting new chapter for Sadler Brown, and enables us to push forward and make the step change to accommodate our needs and facilitate growth.

“The team is delivering significant, private and public sector masterplanning, feasibility and design projects up and down the country in sectors including transport and infrastructure, veterinary healthcare, education, leisure and hospitality, and more, as well as our core of signature residential dwelling designs for many private landowners throughout the UK. So, this was the right time and a great opportunity to acquire a fit-for-purpose space that was designed by ourselves, for ourselves.

“Approximately 20 of our team will work at AirView Park but with the cycle, bus, Metro, airport and direct A1 commuter links literally on our doorstep, we can easily link up with our other UK offices and those in Europe too. This is a huge plus point in terms of accessibility and offering shorter transport times, especially for visiting clients, as well as providing our team with greater connectivity and flexibility.

“Our offices have been deliberately designed to be mindful of and provide us with what we need now and in the future, in a post-pandemic landscape. This is evident throughout the other phase two buildings too, as all offer fluid, open plan work areas, multi-functional spaces, sustainability features and innovative yet economical energy systems.

“Outdoor space to support wellbeing is also a key priority these days and we now have this in abundance. We are only a quarter of the way through delivering the overall AirView Park vision, so for an architectural practice to become part of its own design project is something really quite special. Being at the heart of a very successful development is also a great opportunity too and we are looking forward to meeting our new neighbours.”

One of Sadler Brown’s Lead Architects helping to deliver the AirView Park development is Laura Halewood, who since graduating from Strathclyde University and returning to the North East, has become one of the next generation of young design professionals putting Newcastle and the wider region on the map.

Having originally joined the company as a summer placement, Laura worked on the original masterplanning stages of AirView Park. Fast forward six years, and she is now a fully qualified Architect, has helped deliver phases one and two, and is now leading the designs for future phases at the Woolsington development.

Mike Clark of Tynexe Commercial Ltd, developers of AirView Park, added, “It’s great to see Sadler Brown Group now moving onto site, especially given the integral role they have played from the start in developing our plans and realising our vision. They are the first of many new tenants choosing AirView Park now that office space in phase two is available for occupancy, and given the enquiries coming through, we expect more to follow shortly.”

Commercial property agent for AirView Park is Naylors Gavin Black. For more details regarding office units available (phase two), please call Chris Pearson on 0191 466 1349, or to discuss bespoke build potential and future phases, please contact Tynexe Commercial Ltd’s Development Director, Mike Clark, via Mike Clark | LinkedIn

