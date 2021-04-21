“I’m in love with my car,” so sang the band Queen and, with those simple lyrics, perfectly described the relationship between Americans and their cars. This enduring love affair that began with the Model T Ford has weathered two world wars, the great depression, viral epidemics, ideological divides, and even the greenhouse effect.

Given the obvious importance of cars in American culture, the question must be asked…why? Why do Americans love their cars so much, and how did this happen?

The beginning:

It all began on September 28, 1908, when the first Model T Ford rolled off the production line in Highland Park, Michigan. This was an auspicious beginning for both the American car and the process behind it. By inventing the ‘Assembly Line,’ Henry Ford revolutionized the car industry and established the base upon which American Manufacturing would grow and flourish for the next 100 years.

Not just a means of transportation:

“Everything in life is somewhere else, and you get there in a car.”

B. White

A car is a means of transportation, but if we look at the lessons of history, we can see how effective transportation shaped American society.

Initially, travel was severely restricted, with people relying on the horse and carriage. This was replaced by the railway train, which in turn was replaced by the automobile. Cars were quicker, easier, and more comfortable. They represented a new level of mobility. Traveling was made easy, and Americans could now venture further afield than ever before.

American travel also spurred on numerous other industry’s. Roads (highways and subways) were built, internal infrastructure increased exponentially, the advertising industry boomed, and the behemoth oil industry began in earnest. The travel industry and those affiliated with it grew rapidly, inexorably changing the American lifestyle. In fact, it can be easily argued that the motor car and the increased mobility it created were instrumental in kick-starting the American manufacturing process we see today.

The car industry is big business.

The American car industry has seen many ups and downs, but there’s no denying its size and importance to the American economy. Right from the get-go, American consumption of the motor car was astronomical. For example, at the beginning of the 20th Century, car sales in America jumped from 8,000 to more than 2 million in less than 15 years. In the coming decades, car sales in America were to see exponential growth. For example, in 1965, 7,746,000 passenger cars were sold, and by 2019 this number had reached over 16 Million.

The automotive sector is widely regarded as being the biggest manufacturing industry in America. Car sales consistently make up a large percentage of American consumer expenditure and are considered a key economic indicator.

It’s all about the image

“The cars we drive say a lot about us.”

Alexandra Paul

So much of society is about appearances, and we as individuals are defined not by who we are but by who we appear to be. Advertising has cleverly created a link between products and an Image. Inanimate products can magically bestow an image upon the consumer, particularly in the case of cars.

The message here is that the car you drive both determines and reflects who you are. But the wonders of the modern automobile don’t stop there. The car you drive also reflects your wealth, emphasizes your social standing, and perhaps most importantly, tells other people what sort of person you are.

Looking good.

They say that clothes make the man, but in this case, it’s more like appearance makes the car. Given that cars have this mystical gift of image creation, it hardly comes as a surprise that car owners are particularly conscious of their cars’ appearance. In fact, by 2027, it is estimated that the global sales of Car Care Products are expected to reach 16.1 Billion.

The sales of car care products are determined by several factors, both mental and physical. For example, in San Diego, California, you have an affluent, image-conscious society with year-round sunshine. This means that residents are more likely to prioritize theappearance of their car. This can include anything from car washing and window tinting to car detailing, which utilizes special polishes and ceramic car coating.

The automobile industry is huge and constantly evolving. But amidst this sea of change, one thing remains consistent: the importance of appearance. Always remember, just as a smiley person is a happy person, a shiny car is a happy car.