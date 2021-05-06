Ark Jewellery has unveiled three new collections of bridalwear. Crafted in gold and inspired by Middle Eastern architecture, the collections are intended to symbolise beauty, tranquillity and eternity, making them perfect for brides planning their special day.

The new pieces of jewellery are environmentally friendly thanks to the use of recycled and fair trade gold. All of the packaging is also sustainable, ensuring the minimisation of any carbon footprint created by the production of the jewellery. 3D design and printing have innovatively been employed to produce these collections, which has allowed unique 3D patterns to be engraved into the precious metal, imbuing the pieces with a unique and stunning finish.

Ark Jewellery is owned by Kristina Smith, an artist, designer and silversmith who studied at the Sir John Cass School of Art, Architecture and Design at London Metropolitan University. Throughout her career, she has focused on sustainability within jewellery making and always tries to use recycled gold and fair trade gold to fashion her creations. Extremely passionate about environmental concerns, Kristina’s jewellery and art are intended to inspire and educate as well as have a profound aesthetic value.

During the creation of these new collections, Kristina’s vision was to create pieces that were inspired by some of the beautifully designed architecture of the Middle East. Utilising repetitive patterns and unique engravings, including geometric designs, the collection helps to highlight the beauty of gold. Symbolically, eternity is represented within each piece of jewellery, offering brides the chance to find a piece of jewellery that will fully reflect their special day and the eternal love they feel for their spouse-to-be.

Speaking about her latest pieces, Kristina Smith said: “Art without a story is meaningless. But like all good art, my pieces give you room to discover your own emotions, connections and weave them into a story that ultimately makes them part of your life.”

All the collections are intended to showcase the raw beauty of gold. Unlike with many bridal pieces, Kristina has specifically designed her jewellery with the intention of putting gold in the limelight. The patterns and intricate designs engraved into the metal are the highlights of the pieces and there are no gems or stones. However, Ark Jewellery can produce bespoke versions of any items within these collections, allowing brides to have their favourite gemstones put into the pieces if they so wish.

The three collections each offer their own take on showcasing the beauty of precious gold. The Starburst collection is made from precious yellow gold and features large and small domed pendants as well as earrings. They are available in both 14k and 18k gold and feature a choice of 41cm or 46cm chains.

The rose gold collection is named Rose Flower and features domed pendants with a V ball. Like the Starburst collection, Rose Flower is available in 14k and 18k versions. The third collection in the new series of jewellery is Palm Beach, which takes inspiration from the Middle East, ancient Near East and the Mediterranean world. Carefully crafted in white gold using 3D printing techniques, Palm Beach showcases an intricate pendant with a concave and layered design. Earrings and a white gold ring are also available.

The full range is available from Ark Jewellery now

I am born into an artist’s family. I grew up surrounded by painters and an eccentric actress, absorbing their artistic thoughts and experiences. My story also emanates from the personal paintings and heirlooms that have long been part of my family home, offering their own stories for generations to come.

I was offered a place at the Sir John Cass School of Art, Architecture and Design at the London Metropolitan University. It was of course a dream come true. But like many artists, from studying what you love to finding the courage to turn that love into a business took me along a scenic route.

A true entrepreneur at heart, I founded my own recruitment company and coached young people seeking a career change and pushing their passion. This drive focused my own attention on my interests, and in 2019, the Ark Jewellery was born.

From day one, I have used recycled or fair-trade materials. Without a doubt, the jewellery business has a particular reputation and disregard for the planet through mining. As an artist, I believe the passion to create art is not just to make a perfect material to create beauty, but also to educate and raise awareness.

Being intrigued by new technologies and 3D design printing, I explored the boundaries of what we can do that are perceived as precious, mixing unusual materials such as wood and fine metals, incorporating gemstones into designs that are elegantly inspired by the fragility and beauty of nature.

A visit to the Alhambra in Granada, Andalusia, Spain captivated my imagination, and the eternal beauty of the repetitive patterns, colours and tranquillity throughout the palace led me to incorporate these feelings of stillness and eternity into some of my latest collections.

Art without a story is meaningless. But as all good art, my pieces give you room to discover your own emotions, connections and weave them into a story that ultimately makes them part of your life.

Indeed, stories are the essence of our existence. Without them, life becomes meaningless and dull. Each choice, each decision flows us into a particular direction, and the sum of everything that we do ultimately becomes the framework of our life. They form part of what we are as a person and our own journey, shaping of the stories and narratives that we will make in the future.

French artist and Post-Impressionist painter Paul Cézanne once said, something to this effect: A piece of art that did not start with an emotion cannot be considered an art.