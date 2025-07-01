Army Reserves inspires Sunderland student to pursue her passion

This Armed Forces Day (28 June), a student at the University of Sunderland has shared how being part of the Army Reserves has kickstarted her career as a paramedic.

Private Heather Duncan has been inspired to pursue a career as a paramedic, through her time serving in the Army Reserves.

Heather, who is currently serving with the 215 (Scottish) Multirole Medical Regiment based in Aberdeen, is studying for a Certificate of Higher Education in Health through the University of Sunderland online.

Heather said: “At the time of joining the Reserves, I was self-employed and working from home with young children. Joining the Reserves allowed me to feel like something more than ‘just’ a mum.

“I had a purpose outside of work and home life and looked forward to trips and weekends away. As I built on my trade as a Combat Medical Technician (CMT), I found myself more and more engrossed with trauma care and loved taking part in medical scenarios.

“To be able to follow this passion further and make it a full-time job, I had to seriously get my thinking cap on.

“When the opportunity came up to study at the University of Sunderland, I jumped at it. The fact that it’s fully online meant I was able to fit study around my busy life.

“The Army Medical Services fully funded my place. It was a winner all round for me.”

Graduating this summer, Heather is taking her next steps to her future career and has secured a place studying paramedicine at Robert Gordon University.

She added: “I know how competitive the paramedic courses are, I didn’t think that I would even make the shortlist with my school grades alone, but having the Cert HE Health on my application has made all the difference.”

Every year, Armed Forces Day gives the public the chance to show their support and appreciation for the Armed Forces community.

To mark the occasion, Garry Heeson, Senior Lecturer and Chair of the Armed Forces Staff Network joined others including Deputy Lieutenant for Tyne and Wear Colonel Christopher Tearney and Mayor of Sunderland Councillor Ehthesham Haque at Sunderland City Hall for Sunderland City Council’s flag raising ceremony.

Garry said: “At the University of Sunderland we offer a range of ways to support staff and students from the Armed Forces community. Our dedicated staff and student network helps support our Armed Forces community, including Veterans, Reservists and their families.

“The network is a safe space for members with similar life experiences to chat, collaborate and support each other. Students also have access to the Armed Forces Student Support line.

“The University has maintained its Gold Award from the Armed Forces Covenant, highlighting our commitment to supporting staff and students who have served in the Armed Forces.”

Reflecting on Armed Forces Day, Heather said: “I will certainly pause and take a moment of gratitude for Armed Forces Day this year.

“I am incredibly grateful for everything that I have gained from my time with the Army so far.

“I’m building myself beyond what I thought I could achieve and for that I’m proud. Opportunities are out there; you’ve just got to be open to them.”

The University offers a range of support for students who are veterans or are serving in the Armed Forces. Find out more here: https://www.sunderland.ac.uk/help/armed-forces-support/