Three-quarters say potholes make them less likely to keep politicians in power

Almost three out of four motorists (72%) say that the state of roads make them less likely to keep local and national politicians in power

48% believe potholes are a constant source of irritation while driving and 36% describe UK roads are “embarrassing”

However, 15% say potholes are a result of decades of underinvestment, shows the new Startline Used Car Tracker

Almost three out of four motorists (72%) say the state of UK roads make them less likely to keep local and national politicians in power, new research shows.

May’s Startline Used Car Tracker indicates that 48% think potholes are a constant source of irritation when driving, 36% that the state of UK roads is embarrassing and 32% are worried about resulting damage to their car.

Also, 28% believe they pay enough tax that our roads should be in good condition and 23% that potholes are a good measure of whether politicians can solve other problems.

However, 15% believe potholes are a result of decades of underinvestment in roads and 12% that there are more important factors influencing their vote.

Paul Burgess, CEO at Startline Motor Finance, said: “We asked this question following recent comments from the RAC showing they had been called out to three times the number of pothole-related incidents compared to last year thanks to poor weather. It seemed to us that the state of UK roads was such an unavoidable, everyday topic, that it would be interesting to find out how motorists thought it reflected on those is power.

“The answer, unavoidably, is badly. Our research shows potholes appear to be one of the ways that a clear majority of people measure the effectiveness of politicians and, if they feel that no progress is being made, are less likely to vote for them in the future.

“Of course, the Labour government has allocated quite large sums of money to improving the pothole situation but, with the effects of poor weather seen over this winter on already damaged roads, they are chasing an escalating problem.”

The Startline Used Car Tracker also asked whether people were confident that local and national government would have noticeably improved the pothole situation by the end of this decade, with 51% agreeing.

Paul said: “Given the level of irritation or even anger indicated in the responses to our other questions, this is perhaps a surprising degree of optimism. However, the only sensible interpretation is that around half of people retain a high degree of faith that politicians will have made an impact on the situation within a few years.”

The Startline Used Car Tracker is compiled monthly for Startline Motor Finance by APD Global Research, well-known in the motor industry for their business intelligence reporting and customer experience programs. This time, 309 consumers and 62 dealers were questioned.

About the Startline Used Car Tracker

The Startline Used Car Tracker was launched in April 2022 to produce essential attitudinal data about the used car sector over time. Each month, it asks consumers about their propensity to buy, fuel choices and the factors that will affect used car purchases, as well as questioning dealers about their feelings regarding the prospects of the market, the challenges facing them and their online offering.

The research is carried out for Startline by APD Global Research, well known in the motor industry for their business intelligence reporting and customer experience programs.

About Startline Motor Finance

Founded in 2013, Startline is one of the UK’s leading motor finance companies, providing flexible solutions to around half of the top 50 franchise dealers and 70% of the top 50 independent car retailers measured by turnover, as well as accounting for more than 2% of the motor finance market by volume.

It aims to deliver market-defining levels of customer service, compliance, innovation and insight. The company is headquartered in Glasgow where it employs more than 200 people and has a comprehensive sales presence throughout the whole of the UK.