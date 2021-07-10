Local housebuilder, Barratt Homes, is encouraging potential house owners in the North East to consider buying off plan at nearby Grey Towers Village development, in Nunthorpe.

As the housing market currently experiences a huge surge in interest, with demand 34% higher than it was pre-lockdown, the award-winning housebuilder is encouraging interested buyers to consider buying off–plan due to the many benefits that it offers. For interested buyers, buying off–plan means purchasing a property before it has completed construction, and on occasion, before work on the property has begun, and offers a range of benefits.

Gill Hurst, Sales Manager at Barratt Homes’ Grey Towers Village development, offers her top tips for buying off–plan, and why she’s encouraging interested buyers to consider adopting new habits when purchasing a new build.

Secure a great deal

When buying off–plan, house hunters are able to secure a great offer, as buying early in the development can save buyers a considerable amount of money. This also means that plots can be purchased at a fixed price, ahead of any potential pricing increases during the later stages as the site matures.

Pick of the plots

Purchasing off–plan means that house buyers have their choice of the plots available. So whether homeowners are looking to be located nearer to a school for those with families, or slightly further out for added peace and quiet and picturesque views of landscaped open space, off–plan purchases mean that homeowners can choose their perfect spot.

Turn a house into a home

Another huge benefit to buying off–plan is the option to personalise the property as it’s built. Whether it’s specifying on fixtures and fittings, or choosing the perfect bathroom tiles and kitchen design, homeowners are able to transform their house into a home before they’ve even moved in at an additional cost, all with the guarantee of being professionally fitted by a five-star housebuilder.

Plan ahead and save extra

When buying off–plan, homeowners are able to view plans and drawings ahead of time, whilst also getting the opportunity to save extra throughout the process. This means that when it comes to checking that existing furniture fits, or when shopping for new items, buyers can ensure that they’re all able to fit within the room dimensions ahead of time.

Happy to help

Nobody knows the development better than the employees who work there. That’s why Barratt Homes’ friendly Sales Advisors are on hand every step of the way, and are able to answer any queries that customers may have. What’s more, the team can also recommend specialist mortgage advisers who can assist buyers with finding the right mortgage product to suit any budgets when funding a new build home.

Gill also adds: “By purchasing off–plan, new homeowners will be able to take advantage of many opportunities that are only available in the early stages. From getting their pick of the plots, to having a say on the personalisation within the home, off–plan purchases offer many benefits. We encourage anybody who is interested to get in touch with our friendly Sales Advisors to find out more information before it’s too late!”

Nearby development Grey Towers Village, located in the popular village of Nunthorpe, offers a stylish collection of three and four bedroom homes to choose from, making it perfect for families as well as professionals. With nature walks and scenery right on its doorstep, as well as local amenities and Ofsted rated ‘Outstanding’ schools nearby, Grey Towers Village is the perfect place to call home.