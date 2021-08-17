For most of this year, there has been challenge after challenge in business. Thanks to the pandemic isolation, working from home and high volumes of sickness seems to have become the norm. And then just as restrictions started to lift, the school holidays arrived …

Somewhere within that many of us have managed to keep businesses going, but has your company and team performed the best it could have? It’s no surprise if the answer is no, but at Commerce House, the team have been ensuring varies ways to enable people to do better business with easy accessibility.

The professional office space, which is maintained to the highest sanitary level, has proved popular since restrictions have lifted with tenants enjoying being back in the building. With just four offices now available to rent, the building has a positive and upbeat vibe. Suitable for between 8 and 12 desks, the available space is across several floors, some offering direct ground floor access and others offering amazing views from the upper floors.

Christine Huntington, facilities manager of Commerce House which is in the heart of the TS1 Middlesbrough postcode, said:

“September will herald the start of a new fresh era for many as the children go back to school and restrictions are totally lifted with fewer isolation rules. It is a time to concentrate on making great business decisions, including finding a motivating and inspiring place to work from. Tenants who join the business community at Commerce House have historically thrived and grown quickly, so it’s clearly a positive place to work from, and an ideal place to refocus a team.”

As well as office space, Commerce House offers meeting areas perfect for small events, board meetings, training days, brainstorming, team sessions and client meetings. The Chairman’s Room (boardroom) can be hired for a couple of hours or by the half or full day and refreshments are available. All mod cons are available in the comfortable, private, luxury room including a large TV screen for presentations. It is very much an ambience that will impress clients or make the team feel invested in.

Other spaces include the business lounge, and a large room at the rear of the building well known for its use for the North East of England Chamber events. In fact, the NEECC Teesside monthly member’s meetings are expected to return from the Commerce House venue in September. The Commerce House Networking Hub is also due to move from zoom to face-to-face in the boardroom on the 8th September too, with a well-known person from the region leading the way with their spotlight speech. Christine continued:

“Events returning to Commerce House is exciting. It shows that we are really starting to do good business networking again, and that can only be positive for the region.

“We are also getting a high level of interest in our other offerings including hot desking and virtual tenancy. Many virtual tenants join us as it gives them access to discounts on board room and hot desking, whilst they get to a point when they want an office, or an office of the right size becomes available.

“We are also welcoming people safely to the building now, so they can view the available office space and meeting areas. To make an appointment, just give us a call.”

More information is available at www.commerce-house.co.uk or an appointment / /booking can be made by calling 01642 917 116.