Digital agency Ascensor have added to their trophy cabinet by winning Integrated Agency of the Year at the Northern Digital Awards.

The award recognises the achievements of the Leeds based team in delivering conversions through digital marketing services and strong results for their clients.

Commenting on the award, Ascensor MD Andrew Firth says: “We are delighted to be acknowledged for our focus on conversions, as an integrated agency, and extensive digital work, helping our clients to achieve outstanding return on investment.”

He adds: “We are a conversion-driven agency, and work across web services, digital marketing, innovation, strategy and insights to help our clients deliver their ambitious business targets. Our digital transformation has helped turn around businesses affected by the pandemic and Brexit, improving their profitability, and protecting and safeguarding jobs.

“The Northern Digital Awards reward superior digital delivery and campaigns, and it’s always great to be in such good company.”

Amongst the work which helped Ascensor win their award was their digital marketing for Raithwaite Sandsend, a unique luxury hotel near Whitby in North Yorkshire. Andrew Firth says: “Our digital support helped them to achieve 99.5% room occupancy and provided a return on investment of 1,800%. We improved their margins by driving direct bookings and decreasing the commissions they paid to online travel agents.” Ascensor were also finalists at the awards for best B2C campaign for these results.

Andrew adds: “We also transformed an online lending platform resulting in 15% growth in customers.”

Ascensor employs 39 people and has been established for 14 years. The Leeds-based team has regional, national and international clients, and continues to grow. In 2021 they set ambitious targets and grew revenue by 55 per cent, for the second consecutive year, improving turnover from £2.2m to £3.5m.

Andrew Firth comments: “We focused on existing client relationships, continuing to deliver great service and maximise new opportunities, and won 28 new projects from existing clients. 30% of our clients, representing 40% of our revenue, have been with us for more than five years.”

Ascensor’s growth has been bolstered by four acquisitions in 15 months, strengthening their market position and extending their capabilities in software development, digital marketing and search engine optimisation.

Andrew Firth says: “We have enjoyed a hugely successful trading year in 2021, and the Integrated Agency award is testament to our focus on driving relevant traffic to our online software, and growing conversion rates.”

Ascensor was also shortlisted in the Best Business to Consumer Digital Marketing Campaign. Their win for Integrated Agency of the Year follows their 2021 award for Best Large Digital Agency of the Year.