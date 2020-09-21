The latest housing development to form part of the new 3,000-home Callerton Park neighbourhood will open its doors to the public at the end of this month (September).

Ashberry Homes will be releasing the first properties for sale at Church View in Westerhope on Saturday, October 3.

The 184-home development is being built on the 81-acre East Middle Callerton site to the north of Stamfordham Road. It will feature a range of two, three and four-bedroom houses, with 30 of the homes being provided as affordable housing for local people.

Construction work at Church View began in July after planning permission for the development was granted by Newcastle City Council in January.

House-hunters will be able to book an appointment to speak to a member of the sales team when the sales office opens on site next month.

Oliver Wray, Sales Manager for Ashberry Homes Durham, said: “Our Church View development is already attracting a great deal of interest from potential buyers. Callerton Park is an exciting scheme which is creating a brand-new neighbourhood on the edge of Newcastle and we are looking forward to delivering a range of high-quality homes as part of this wider development.

“Buyers at Church View will benefit from an attractive and convenient location, on the edge of open countryside yet just five miles from the centre of Newcastle. We expect the development to be particularly popular with commuters given its close proximity to the city centre and easy access to the A1 which is only two miles away.

“As well as the wide range of shops, restaurants, pubs and leisure attractions in the city centre, there are also three supermarkets within two miles of the development, and a host of other shops closer to home in Westerhope itself.

“Prospective purchasers will soon be able to book an appointment to visit the sales office at Church View. In the meantime, I would encourage anyone looking for a new home in Newcastle to contact our sales team to register their interest in the development.”

For more information on the new homes being built at Church View, visit ashberryhomes.co.uk.