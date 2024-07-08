Ashley adds global legal experience to OnPath Energy senior team

Ashley Wright of OnPath Energy

Leading UK renewable energy developer OnPath Energy has added a hugely experienced global projects legal expert to its senior team.

Ashley Wright has joined OnPath as its general counsel and brings more than three decades’ experience of project finance, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate law to his new role.

Originally from Aberdeen, Ashley has worked in senior and partner positions at some of the legal sector’s most admired names, including Norton Rose, Ashurst, Linklaters and Pinsent Masons.

His career has taken him on projects right around the world, including working in Singapore and Indonesia, before he returned to the UK in 2020 and began developing his knowledge of the renewables and environmental sector.

Alongside his involvement with operational activities right across the business, Ashley will also be responsible for building and leading a new OnPath Energy legal team which will support the delivery of the firm’s ambitious growth strategy.

Following its acquisition last year by leading global infrastructure firm Brookfield Asset Management, OnPath Energy (formerly Banks Renewables) is now working towards its goal of becoming the UK’s leading land-based renewable energy developer.

Ashley says: “OnPath is building its future plans on very firm foundations, and has a very clear vision of both where it now wants to go and how it will get there.

“With the resources now available through Brookfield, there’s every opportunity for us to make a huge leap forward and it’s very exciting to be joining the firm at this stage of its development.

“My role allows me to get involved with all aspects of OnPath’s business and to use my experience to help shape the high standards to which we work and how we live up to the promises we make to our customers.”

OnPath Energy currently has 11 operational onshore wind farms across Scotland and northern England and expects to commence the construction of several projects across the UK within the next 12 months, and to grow their business through targeted acquisitions.

Richard Dunkley, CEO at OnPath Energy, adds: “Ashley is a hugely impressive practitioner with an outstanding CV and his wide-ranging legal knowledge and experience makes him a considerable asset to the business.

“We’re building an extremely strong senior team that has everything we require to help OnPath achieve its goal of becoming the UK’s leading land-based renewable energy developer.”