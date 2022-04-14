A DENTAL PRACTICE is handing out free oral hygiene products to children aged three to five years old.

‘Ask for Pearl’ is a new campaign fronted by Queensway Dental, aimed at helping to close the poverty gap by assisting vulnerable families in Teesside.

According to dentistry.co.uk, currently almost nine out of 10 hospital tooth extractions among infants aged up to five years old are down to preventable tooth decay.

Customers do not have to be patients of Queensway Dental and can simply ‘ask for Pearl’ at the Billingham based practice. A member of the Queensway team will discreetly provide oral hygiene products to customers with children aged three to five years old.

Colette Meek, HR and Governance Manager at Queensway Dental, said: “Tooth decay is preventable, which is why no child should go without basic oral hygiene products. It’s never too late to start a healthy tooth brushing routine.

“Whatever your circumstance, Queensway Dental can discreetly, and without judgement, provide oral health packs for children aged between 3 and 5.

“Simply mention ‘Pearl’ at the main reception desk and we will be happy to help.”