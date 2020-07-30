Are you tired of living the nightmare of managing assets through spreadsheets? Cheer up as asset maintenance software can help you in managing and maintaining your assets like pouring a cup of coffee. It may sound like a dream, but with an asset maintenance system, asset information could be easily accessed by you and your field workers.

Get More Done in Less Time

The asset maintenance software enables field workers to update and add information about an asset on-site, thus helping you focus on more critical tasks and save you time.

Easier Decision Making

All the jobs done in the field are recorded, and having access to full job history helps you to prioritize decisions. For example, if you receive alerts about two machines at the same time but only have a budget to save one, then this history recording feature tells you that one is 6 years old, but the other one was purchased recently. So, it helps you in making a better decision according to the priority.

Organizing Assets to Maximize Business Efficiency

Business goals can only be achieved when a business can manage its assets adequately; otherwise, all efforts could go in vain. Asset Maintenance Management Systems aid you by keeping all the information related to the asset in one place, helping you access information instantly without wasting even a single minute. In this way you can easily manage, organize and plan tasks related to the maintenance of the assets, thus maximizing business efficiency and productivity.

Locate workers seamlessly to manage reactive jobs

Geo planner, mobile tracking, and vehicle tracking features allow admin staff to plan and schedule the job by the location of the closest worker in the field when reactive asset maintenance is needed.

How Asset Maintenance Software helps your Field Workers On-Site

Allows you to add a complete list of products used against an asset on-site. Add notes, pictures, and expenses against an asset. Enables workers to complete a predefined checklist for an asset. Allows field workers to have customers sign off the job on the spot.

Plan Asset Maintenance Jobs with a Fraction of the Effort

Planning asset maintenance, creating job patterns, scheduling jobs, managing service intervals for an asset, adding products, informing your customers can all be done automatically with the help of the recurring job feature included in asset maintenance management software, with minimal effort required from your office staff.

The scheduled job can be automatically run by the asset maintenance system as soon as its time to service an asset. This helps to put the situation under control by reducing your workload and directing your energy and time towards more important tasks needing completion for the betterment of your business.

Never Skip a Payment

The asset maintenance system helps you to collect payments from customers on time and eliminate the chances of skipping one by creating recurring invoices automatically in the system. You only need to set up a recurrence pattern and the system will create one at the scheduled time. It helps your admin staff to manage and send it off easily.

Use the Mobile App to add Asset Data to the System

Complete details of the new asset like serial numbers, locations, model numbers, etc. could be added on-site with the help of the app by the field worker. In this way, the system is updated with any new asset, thus minimizing the chances of losing any important details. Custom fields help you to get a complete picture of the maintenance on multiple sites as field workers complete a checklist against an asset when a job is done.

Say goodbye to paperwork and start using the asset maintenance management software to fill in the communication gaps. Get an overview of asset data and performance details and use it for decision making.