AT LAST! A PROM FOR RICHMOND SIXTH FORM COLLEGE Y13 STUDENTS.

Richmond Sixth Form College recently held its Year 13 Prom at the Morritt Arms, Greta Bridge.

It was an evening of celebration and fun, marking the end of an era for these students and the promise of an exciting future.

Leslie Richardson, Head of Sixth Form, said, “This year group did not have a Year 11 Prom due to COVID, so this was extra special for everyone involved. It was lovely to see the students arrive, watched by their friends and family, using modes of transport which were sometimes glamorous, sometimes amusing but always memorable.”

We were delighted to celebrate with the students as Peter Longstaff and Ellen Atkinson, Head Students, made a speech and presented awards and flowers, reflecting on their two years at college. A great night was had by all!

Thank you to all the organisers for their efforts in putting on the event, as well as the Morritt Arms, and of course the students and staff for coming along!

Please follow and like us: