A CHARITY is to deliver free meals to the homes of North-East military veterans on Armistice Day.

Age UK North Yorkshire and Darlington has 65 nutritious two-course meals available for veterans who have reached the age of retirement.

Those who served their country so gallantly will be served with meals delivered to their doors on Wednesday – 102 years since the end of the First World War.

The meals – comprising freshly cooked cottage pie and seasonal vegetables, syrup sponge and custard – will be available to veterans in Darlington, Richmond, Northallerton and surrounding villages.

The charity’s chief executive, Helen Hunter, said: “It is important to honour those who sacrificed so much while serving their country, and we are proud to be able to serve our local veterans on Armistice Day.”

Age UK North Yorkshire and Darlington already sends out around 50 food deliveries every day under its Meals At Home programme, which was launched at the start of lockdown in March.

Each customer normally pays £6.50, including delivery, but the additional 65 meals are being made available to veterans free of charge to mark Armistice Day.

Funding for the meals comes from the Veterans Should Not Be Forgotten programme, managed by The Armed Forces Covenant Fund.

Any veterans who wish to apply for one of the free meals need to register by next Tuesday by calling 01325 741492. Lines will be open on Monday and Tuesday, from 9am to 4pm.

The charity is also appealing for volunteers to support the daily Meals At Home scheme by helping to make deliveries – especially in the Northallerton area.