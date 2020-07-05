Atlético de Madrid’s 2020-21 home kit embodies the lasting values of the club through a classic interpretation of their famous colors.

Los Rojiblancos is a team that backs up elite talent with hard work and determination — traits also shared by Atleti supporters in the stands.

Few clubs enjoy such a strong synergy between team and supporters, and the result is a potent mixture of loyalty and passion.

These same characteristics are reflected in a new 2020-21 home design that celebrates the club’s rich heritage through a traditional collared jersey, capturing the special Rojiblancos spirit in the fiery red vertical stripes.

“This kit has a very classic look to it and it’s nice to have the full collar back for the first time in a while,” says midfielder Saúl Ñiguez.

The traditional red and white stripes cover the front, back and sleeves of the jersey, and are slightly distorted to create a modern feel. A navy blue fold-down collar is fastened by two central buttons, while blue tape runs down the sides of the torso. Navy blue shorts and red socks complete the look, with the word “Atleti” appearing midway up the calf.

The 2020-21 Atlético de Madrid home kit is available July 3 on nike.com.