Trade credit insurer Atradius has appointed Nicola Hinchliff to the role of service leader for its Northern Hub.

Nicola first joined Atradius in 1997, starting as an account executive based in the firm’s Manchester office on what was originally a temporary contract. Flourishing in the role, she took a permanent position and within nine years, was promoted to the role of account manager while she was on maternity leave. Building up extensive customer service experience, the latest promotion sees Nicola take the combined roles of senior account manager and service leader of the entire northern region.

In the new position, Nicola is responsible for driving service excellence in the servicing team, maintaining and growing client and broker relationships and supporting the management and development of the northern Atradius team.

Nicola commented: “Atradius is global business with experts all over the world which regional businesses can access through a familiar face on their doorstep. We’ve always prided ourselves on the strong relationships we have with customers and brokers across the entirety of the north, ensuring we know our customers’ businesses inside out to provide the best support possible. As service leader, I want to ensure Atradius maintains the first-class service it is renowned for and continue to enhance our offering.”

As a trade credit insurer, Atradius protects businesses from the risk of non-payment by paying out claims should a customer not be paid by its buyer, for instance due to default, insolvency, political risk or late payment. It also acts as a business partner, advising customers of new opportunities for growth and developing robust trade strategies which mitigate risk.

Darren Power, regional manager for Atradius’ Northern Hub, commented: “Having worked at Atradius for 24 years, Nicola has an unmatched knowledge of the business and the region. She has extensive relationships with our network of northern brokers and customers and her commitment to offering the very best service is exemplary. Atradius is delighted to be able to reward Nicola’s commitment with this well-deserved promotion where we know she will continue to thrive.”

For more information about Atradius, visit the Atradius website https://atradius.co.uk. You can also follow @AtradiusUK on Twitter and AtradiusUK on LinkedIn.