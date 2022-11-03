Audi is a founding partner of the Greentech Festival

Sustainability conference makes second London appearance from Oct 13-14

UK debut for striking Audi skysphere concept car

London, October 14, 2022 – The Greentech Festival, of which Audi is a founding partner, visits London on October 13-14 as the conference continues its world tour inviting discussion around sustainability topics and environmental protection. Greentech Festival’s trip to the UK capital follows exhibitions in Berlin and New York earlier this year.

“With the benefit of our renowned flair for innovation, Audi is undergoing a root-and-branch transformation with a view to becoming the world’s leading provider of sustainable premium mobility,” commented Andrew Doyle, Director Audi UK. “Greentech Festival presents a perfect platform for us to highlight the steps we are taking as a business to reach carbon neutrality as well as learn about other sustainability initiatives as we all strive towards a common goal.”

At Greentech London, Audi will display several exhibitions that demonstrate the brand’s focus on sustainability in the supply chain and production as well as measures the four rings is taking to become a net zero CO 2 company by 2050. The Audi RS e-tron GT, which makes use of recycled materials in its cabin, will be on display at the brand’s exhibition space, while the striking Audi skysphere concept, a vision for sustainable premium mobility, makes a UK debut.

Audi Urban purifier

In a pilot project, Audi is developing a fine dust filter for electric vehicles together with its supplier MANN+HUMMEL, which is designed to help improve air quality in cities. The filter is integrated into the vehicle’s existing airflow in front of the radiator and collects particulate matter from the environment caused by brake, tire, or road abrasion.

To date, the filter has been used in Audi e-tron test vehicles. While driving, it passively filters the air using the movement of the vehicle; air flows through the filter system, which captures the smallest particles. The filter is also able to capture particulate matter during stationary charging. A fan directs cooling air through the e-tron’s radiator where the integrated system can actively filter the incoming air. This means that the finest particles are absorbed even when the car is stationary.

The filter is easy to maintain and only needs to be replaced when the vehicle’s regular service interval has been reached. A lifecycle analysis of the entire filter system has shown that it will account for 14.9kg of CO 2 equivalents. The filter itself consists of 15 per cent recycled material and the entire system is 60 per cent recycled.

Audi skysphere concept

First unveiled in August 2021 as part of Monterey Car Week, the innovative Audi skysphere was the first in a family of new concept cars that demonstrate Audi’s design and technology for a new generation – transforming the vehicle into a platform for exciting experiences. Taking shape as a spectacular roadster, the skyphere is a fully electric two-door grand tourer fitted with automated driving technology. Designed for maximum freedom it provides two intense driving experiences: sporty driving of an agile roadster with short wheelbase and first-class comfort of a grand tourer with an extended wheelbase.

Huge emphasis is placed on the interior, or sphere, of the concept car which in grand touring mode provides 25cm more space for the passengers to relax. The Art Deco-inspired design and layout boast elegant designer furnishings and seats upholstered in sustainably produced microfiber fabric, which offer a level of comfort and freedom usually reserved for first-class aviation. Environmentally certified eucalyptus wood and synthetically produced imitation leather are other sustainably manufactured materials that trim the elegant cabin.

Audi RS e-tron GT

The reinterpretation of a classic gran turismo, the fully-electric Audi RS e-tron GT is one of the most technically advanced cars in Audi’s history and has a firm eye on sustainability. It’s built at the carbon-neutral Böllinger Höfe factory at the Neckarsulm site in Germany, which uses 100 percent eco-electricity. Emissions that cannot yet be avoided are compensated with carbon credits from certified climate protection projects. The floor carpet and floor mats in the e-tron GT are generally made of Econyl, a material that consists of 100 percent recycled nylon fibres. These fibres are gained from production waste, fabric and carpet remnants, or old fishing nets.

Mission Zero

Audi’s Mission:Zero program focuses on four action areas: decarbonization, water usage, resource efficiency, and biodiversity. Reducing waste in production processes and using secondary materials wherever technically possible is part of Audi’s circular economy strategy.

At the same time, Audi is transforming itself from a car manufacturer to a provider of carbon-neutral premium mobility. By 2025 Audi’s goal is to achieve net carbon-neutral production across all plants and half water consumption by 2035.