Audi Sport GmbH’s most powerful SUVs: The new RS Q8 SUV performance and the updated RS Q8 SUV

With 640PS and 850Nm of torque, the new RS Q8 SUV performance takes the top position among models from Audi Sport GmbH

An expressive exterior and new, lighter wheels significantly sharpen the appearance of Audi’s most powerful SUV yet again

High-calibre suspension components blend dynamics and comfort and guarantee outstanding suitability for everyday use

Audi Sport Managing Director Rolf Michl: “With the new RS Q8 SUV and RS Q8 SUV performance, Audi Sport GmbH combines a passion for performance with prestige and suitability for everyday use to create an exhilarating experience.”

Ingolstadt, June 25, 2024 – Audi is rounding out the Audi Q8 SUV model range, not only with the new RS Q8 SUV with an output of 600PS but also by adding a new, second version to the top model in the series: the RS Q8 SUV performance. Its increased output of 640PS makes the SUV the most powerful series-produced combustion model in the history of Audi Sport GmbH. Both vehicles boast outstanding driving dynamics thanks to an optimized, self-locking centre differential while guaranteeing an equally impressive suitability for everyday use. The exterior of the RS Q8 SUV and RS Q8 SUV performance take their cues from the recently upgraded Q8 SUV. Full UK pricing and specification will be announced in July, ahead of first customer deliveries in September.

Unmistakably an Audi Sport GmbH model: The exterior

With the new Audi RS Q8 SUV and RS Q8 SUV performance, Audi Sport GmbH is intensifying its focus on the dynamics of the two high-performance SUVs. A new front apron with striking air intakes, a distinctive honeycomb structure, and a blade in high-gloss black (the RS Q8 SUV performance features matte grey) clearly identify the RS Q8 SUV and the performance version as the top models in the series. The large singleframe features a reinterpreted honeycomb structure where each individual honeycomb cell is now three-dimensional. The rear section also plays a part in advancing the models’ position at the top of the range. The two oval tailpipes are the first distinguishing feature of an RS model. Audi Sport GmbH has placed a diffuser between them, which is divided down the middle by a reflector.

Ready for anything: Eight-cylinder engine in two output levels

The new RS Q8 SUV is guaranteed to impress with an output of 600PS and 800Nm of torque, which is available between 2,200 and 4,500rpm. The output of the twin-turbocharged, eight-cylinder engine makes for outstanding driving dynamics. The RS Q8 accelerates 0-62mph in just 3.8 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 155mph. Thanks to its increased output of 640PS and 850Nm of torque, the RS Q8 SUV performance accelerates from 0-62mph in just 3.6 seconds and can hit a top speed of 174mph. It is the most powerful series-produced combustion engine in Audi Sport GmbH’s history. By reducing back pressure, the newly developed, lighter RS sport exhaust system increases the output of the RS Q8 SUV performance while creating a sportier, more evocative sound. “Both the new RS Q8 SUV performance and the RS Q8 SUV embody sportiness and elegance. The top model of the Q8 series combines a passion for performance, prestige, and suitability for everyday use to create an exhilarating experience,” says Rolf Michl, Managing Director of Audi Sport GmbH.

Driving dynamics for maximum driving fun: Self-locking centre differential

Both versions of the new RS Q8 SUV come as standard with permanent quattro all-wheel drive, which Audi Sport GmbH combines with an eight-speed tiptronic with faster shifting times as standard. The wholly mechanical centre differential, with its compact and lightweight design, distributes engine power to the front and rear axles at a ratio of 40:60.

If slippage occurs, no more than 70 percent of the drive torque is applied to the front and up to 85 percent to the rear axle. This mode of operation results in more precise cornering, less understeer, and more exact turn-in.

Agility and stability in every situation: suspension setup

For an ideal balance of sportiness and comfort, the RS Q8 SUV and RS Q8 SUV performance come as standard with adaptive air suspension sport with controlled damping, which has been tuned specifically for the RS. The ride height of both versions varies by up to 90mm.

Both models offer electromechanical active roll stabilization (eAWS) as standard, which significantly minimizes lateral movements of the body. Both axles are connected by a compact electric motor between the two halves of the stabilizer. When the RS Q8 SUV is driving straight, the two halves are disconnected, which reduces body movements on uneven roads. When the car corners, the electric motors turn the stabilizers in the opposite direction of each other, which noticeably reduces lateral tilt. A 48V lithium-ion battery supplies the eAWS with power. The compact, lightweight energy storage unit, which can absorb and release high currents in a very short time, supplies the two electric motors with a maximum power of 1.5 kW each.

The standard all-wheel steering with high-torque electric spindle drive contributes to agility and stability. When changing lanes quickly, the rear wheels turn up to 1.5 degrees in the opposite direction of the front wheels. At lower speeds, they turn up to five degrees in the opposite direction of the front wheels. This reduces the turning radius accordingly

The top model in the series also features new lighting technology

HD Matrix LED headlights with Audi laser light, which act as an extra-high beam with a significantly greater range, are standard. A darkened bezel distinguishes the top model visually from the base model. Any of the five digital daytime running light signatures adds a striking look. Customers can select the signatures via the MMI, one of which is a checkered flag design exclusively available to the RS Q8 SUV. On select specifications, the RS Q8 SUV uses largely digitalized OLED rear lights featuring five digital light signatures. In conjunction with the assistance systems, they have a proximity indication feature for greater road safety.

High-performance in all areas: Equipment options

An extensive range of new paint finishes is available for the exterior, including three metallic options: Sakhir Gold, Ascari Blue, and Chili Red. In addition to the standard range, Audi Exclusive fulfils customer requests for individual finishes. The RS Q8 SUV and RS Q8 SUV performance are distinguished primarily by the different standard colours and materials of many exterior components. While the exterior mirrors, front spoiler elements, and trim on the windows and rear diffuser always come in black on the RS Q8 SUV, the performance version features matte carbon exterior mirrors, front spoiler elements, and a matte grey rear diffuser, with all other equipment in high-gloss black.

New optional 23-inch light-alloy wheels in a 6-Y spoke design and 295/35 tyres give the upgraded RS Q8 SUV a distinctly different look from the standard models. They are also optionally available in metallic black, matte Neodymium Gold, burnished silk matte grey, or burnished metallic black. As standard, both top versions of the series come with 22-inch 10-spoke light-alloy wheels (295/40).

An RS braking system with ventilated composite brake discs (420mm in the front, 370mm in the rear) provides stopping power thanks to a powerful 10-piston brake caliper system on the front axle. The brake calipers come as standard in black but can be finished in red as an option. RS ceramic brakes feature on the RS Q8 SUV performance as standard. Its discs measure 440mm (front) and 370mm (rear).

As an exclusive option for the RS Q8 SUV performance, 23-inch light-alloy wheels are available, which are manufactured using a high-tech forging and milling process. Inspired by motorsports, the 5-Y spoke design ensures optimal brake cooling. They also reduce the unsprung mass by around five kilogrammes each compared to the standard 22-inch wheels. The total weight reduction of around 20kg improves the car’s throttle response. They are available in burnished metallic black, matte grey, or matte black.

Red, grey, or blue RS design packages are available for the interior. The blue package is exclusive to the RS Q8 SUV performance. The blade in the centre console, the floor mats, the steering wheel, and the seat belt edges feature red or grey contrasting stitching. The seat belts are entirely in Ocean Blue as a special feature of the blue RS design package. The steering wheel is covered with Alcantara. The selector lever knob and the side of the blade in the centre console are covered in Dinamica microfiber, which is made from recycled PET fibers. The perforated sports seats with honeycomb stitching also feature contrasting stitching in the chosen package colour. Decorative inlays for both models are available in aluminium with Race Anthracite, matte Carbon Twill, or Grey Oak. As a further exclusive option, diagonal brushed black aluminium is available for the RS Q8 SUV performance.

The RS design packages plus, in three colour choices, offer additional features on request. For example, the door and centre armrests are available in Dinamica microfiber. One exclusive feature of this equipment variant is the seat centre panel with grey, red, or blue inlay. The customer’s chosen colour is revealed through the perforated sports seats. Moreover, the seat backs feature an RS logo embossed in matching colours.

Additional special features for the RS Q8 SUV performance: Besides an entrance LED that projects the lettering “RS performance” onto the ground, the 12.3-inch Audi virtual cockpit plus features a shift light indicator in manual mode. It changes the rpm display from green to yellow to red, flashing in a manner identical to that used in motorsports to indicate the optimal time to change gears. Visible via symbols in the Audi virtual cockpit, Launch Control fully exploits the acceleration potential of the RS Q8 SUV performance.