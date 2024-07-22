Discover the Best Kid-Friendly Restaurants in Newcastle

Newcastle boasts an impressive array of restaurants that cater to families, ensuring that both parents and children can enjoy a great dining experience. Here are some of the top restaurants in Newcastle that feature kids play areas, making them ideal for family outings.

1. Belmont 16s

Located on The Parade in Belmont, Belmont 16s offers an idyllic dining experience with stunning lake views. While parents relax and enjoy their meals, children can have a blast in the spacious play area. The venue is perfect for family gatherings, offering both great food and entertainment for kids​ (HUNTERhunter)​.

2. Blackbutt Hotel

Situated at 80 Orchardtown Rd, New Lambton, the Blackbutt Hotel is known for its relaxed atmosphere and family-friendly environment. Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, this venue offers reasonably priced meals and a play area that keeps children entertained, allowing parents to dine stress-free​ (HUNTERhunter)​​ (HUNTERhunter)​.

3. Caves Coastal Bar and Bungalows

For those who love beachside dining, Caves Coastal Bar and Bungalows at 27 Mawson Cl, Caves Beach, is the perfect spot. The venue combines stunning ocean views with modern interiors and a dedicated children’s playground, ensuring a delightful experience for all ages​ (HUNTERhunter)​.

4. Club Charlestown

Club Charlestown, located at 5 Lincoln St, Charlestown, features an outdoor courtyard and a fenced-off playground. This setup allows children to play safely while parents can enjoy a relaxing meal. The club also offers a great kids menu, making it a favorite among families​ (HUNTERhunter)​.

5. Hotel Elermore

Previously known as the Shaft Tavern, Hotel Elermore at 145 Croudace Rd, Elermore Vale, has been renovated into a family-friendly space. It features an undercover play area with slides, tunnels, and sensory toys, making it a hit with local families​ (High Life North)​​ (Newcastle Live)​.

6. Mattara Hotel

Charlestown’s Mattara Hotel, located at 333 Charlestown Rd, is designed to cater to families with its indoor playroom that includes arcade games and play equipment. Both indoor and outdoor dining spaces are available, ensuring a pleasant experience for everyone​ (HUNTERhunter)​.

7. Sunnyside Tavern

In the heart of Broadmeadow, Sunnyside Tavern at 20 Broadmeadow Rd features a dedicated kids playground. This venue is popular for its hearty pub food and family-friendly atmosphere, making it a great choice for a casual family meal​ (HUNTERhunter)​​ (HUNTERhunter)​.

8. The Argenton Hotel

Located at 515 Lake Rd, Argenton, The Argenton Hotel offers a modern outdoor area with a large playground and cabana shelters. This setting provides a relaxed, outdoor vibe that is perfect for families, especially during warmer months​ (HUNTERhunter)​​ (Newcastle Live)​.

9. The Prince of Merewether

Following its 2019 renovations, The Prince of Merewether, at 1 Morgan St, Merewether, now includes a dedicated kids playroom equipped with books, cubbies, and toys. With both outdoor deck space and modern indoor dining options, it’s a great spot for family dining​ (HUNTERhunter)​.

10. The Sydney Junction Hotel

At 8 Beaumont St, Hamilton, The Sydney Junction Hotel is renowned for its impressive indoor playground and spacious beer garden. The retractable roof in the beer garden ensures that families can enjoy alfresco dining all year round, making it a versatile choice for family meals​ (Newcastle Live)​.

These restaurants not only provide excellent food and drinks but also ensure that children have a fun and engaging time, allowing parents to relax and enjoy their dining experience. Whether you are looking for lakeside views, beachside dining, or a relaxed pub atmosphere, Newcastle has a family-friendly restaurant to suit your needs.