Autism specialists and special education provider, Outcomes First Group, celebrates being named a Great Place to Work for the fourth year running.

Outcomes First Group has been officially certified as a Great Place to Work for the fourth consecutive year.

The Group, which employs over 5,500 people in schools, residential homes and offices across the county, are leaders in education and care for autistic people and those with additional needs including social, emotional and mental health (SEMH).

Chief Executive Officer, David Leatherbarrow, said: “We are beyond delighted that Outcomes First Group has once again been officially certified as a ‘Great Place to Work’ and this year has given us our strongest ever results.”

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. They enable organisations to discover what they are doing well and where they need to improve through employee surveys.

The survey is based on a Trust model. To be considered a Great Place to Work, organisations must meet a minimum score of 65%. Once again Outcomes First Group far exceeded this and achieved a score of 77%.

“This year we’ve had an increase across every factor of the survey” David said.

“For example, 89% of colleagues said they feel a sense of pride when they look at what we accomplish, an increase of 5%. 89% said they are made to feel welcome when they join the company, an increase of 6%. 87% of colleagues said people at the company care about each other, an increase of 6%.

“These results are a true reflection of Our Promise – ‘We are kind to ourselves and each other, we work together and we make things happen’ and I am incredibly proud to lead an organisation which holds this promise at the heart of all we do.

“My team and I will dig deep into the results to narrow down the key issues we need to address from a Group perspective to ensure Outcomes First Group is evolving and is the best employer we can be.”

Colleague wellbeing is a high priority for the Group, who last year became the largest organisation to participate in the first 4 Day Week UK Trial, which is being hailed as a huge success.

David continued: “The survey has shown that 75% of colleagues say they are encouraged to balance their work and life, and I believe that this is strongly linked to our introduction of the 4 day working week trial. We will continue to roll this trial out to more of our schools and services over the next year.

“With a better work life balance, colleagues have more enthusiasm and energy to channel into their work, helping to build incredible futures for vulnerable children, young people and adults, empowering them to be happy and make their way in the world.”

Outcomes First Group is passionate about employing dedicated caring individuals and is always looking for new people to join its exemplary team in care, education, clinical professional support, maintenance and administration – all of whom play a vital part in the success of the Group.

To learn more about Outcomes First Group or to apply to join the team please visit www.outcomesfirstgroup.co.uk/careers/

