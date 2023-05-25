Škoda Student Car No.9: more electrifying than ever

First Student Car to be based on the all-electric Škoda Enyaq iV

Transforming the electric SUV into a mobile-office camper – 29 apprentices taking Škoda’s “Explore More” approach

Initial design sketches by students of Škoda Vocational School released

Mladá Boleslav, 29 March 2023 – The ninth Škoda Student Car will be more electrifying than ever while embracing Škoda’s explorer spirit. This year’s 29 apprentices are building a multifunctional camping and mobile-office vehicle based on the all-electric Škoda Enyaq iV SUV. Their dream car lives up to modern-day explorers’ needs and expectations. Backed by the Škoda Design team, the students have recently drafted their own initial design sketches for the Škoda Student Car.

Oliver Stefani, Head of Škoda Design, says: “We, at Škoda Design, are very happy that, as part of this fantastic project, we can give these young talents such a tangible insight into our everyday work and get them excited about it. The Student Car project combines three of Škoda’s great strengths: its can-do attitude, hands-on approach and tremendous team spirit. We at Škoda Design are already looking forward to the moment we get to behold the finished Student Car.

Designing a mobile home from home

Since 2014, Škoda Design has been one of the first stops on the journey of those vocational students participating in the project. Working with Head of Škoda Design Oliver Stefani and his team, they first come up with exterior and interior sketches of their dream car – which they will then go on to build themselves, from the initial concept to the finished product. The ninth Student Car is set to be a multifunctional mobile-office camper based on the Škoda Enyaq iV, the first Škoda production model built on Volkswagen Group’s Modular Electrification Toolkit (MEB).

“Explore More” through the eyes of students

In their design sketches, the students have already defined the personality of their dream car. As a battery electric office camper, the first ever Student Car based on an Enyaq iV is intended to be a companion on journeys to new horizons. A personal space for experiences and discoveries, it also underlines Škoda’s commitment to electric mobility. As is typical for the brand, the upcoming Student Car will benefit from iconic “Simply Clever” features and state-of-the-art technology, while also incorporating a wide array of sustainable materials. The aim of the car is to let its owner become a digital nomad – working without being tied to a desk, free to move wherever and whenever they want to. It’s a perfect match for Škoda’s new “Explore More” concept and precisely the right vehicle for modern explorers and independent adventurers.

Jiří Hadaščok, Exterior Design Coordinator at Škoda, says: “Students of Škoda Vocational School are doing an amazing job. Personally, I always enjoy being involved in the project, supporting the apprentices and reaping my own benefits from them, too. It’s great to look at the design process from a different angle and to explore new approaches. The way our students are translating the ‘Explore More’ concept into concrete ideas, and seeing how they put them into practice, is really impressive.”

Agáta Fraňková is a painter in the second year of her apprenticeship. Her sketches impressed the Škoda Design team so much that she became the first participant since the inception of the Student Car project to be offered an internship at the department. She adds: “The Škoda Student Car is an amazing project. In the beginning, we were particularly exicted about the support from Škoda Design. I am really happy to be part of this team and I am looking forward to getting to know the designers’ work up close – learning about different modern design techniques and further developing my skills.”

Škoda Student Cars – exceptional projects since 2014

Since 2014, members of each year at the Škoda Vocational School have designed a striking concept car which they have then built themselves. The first Student Car, in 2014, was the Citijet, which was based on the Škoda Citigo. This was followed by the Funstar, a pickup version of the Škoda Fabia, and the Atero coupé, based on the Rapid Spaceback. In 2017, the apprentices completed their first electric car, the Element, two years ahead of the electric Citigoe iV production model. The Sunroq of 2018 was a convertible version of the Karoq SUV, followed a year later by the spectacular Mountiaq pickup concept, based on the Škoda Kodiaq SUV. In 2020, the students presented the Slavia Spider, derived from the Scala. In 2022, after a year’s hiatus during the covid pandemic, Škoda Motorsport entered the fray for the first time by supporting the Škoda Afriq, a car that was built for rallying and was based on the Kamiq’s City SUV model.

