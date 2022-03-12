New Grandland, Crossland and Insignia are latest models to feature the British brand’s new simplified range structure

New simplified three trim line-up – Design, GS Line and Ultimate – to be rolled out across all models during 2022

Revised pricing on New Grandland and Crossland sees reductions of up to £2,400 combined with equal or increased spec levels on most versions

Grandland and Crossland move from four to three versions. Insignia retains two versions.

New trim levels available to order now

Luton – After debuting last year on the All-New Astra, Vauxhall’s new simplified trim line-up is to be rolled out across its New Grandland family SUV, Crossland compact SUV and flagship Insignia models.

The new range comprises of three versions: Design, GS Line and Ultimate:

Design – features Vauxhall’s ‘Bold and Pure’ styling and driver assistance tech

GS Line – combines striking sports styling, inside and out, with advanced comfort and convenience technology

Ultimate – combines an evolution of the GS Line styling with even more premium technologies

The new three version line-up is designed to make it easier than ever for customers to choose the right version for them.

Easy to shop – simplified range structure comes with simplified price walks between versions making it easier to understand the value of each version

Strong specification, from entry level, including visual elements of Vauxhall’s new ‘Bold and Pure’ design language, including alloy wheels, classing-leading driver assistance technology and the new ‘Vauxhall Vizor’ brand face.

Innovative technology at an affordable price – a number of versions have been substantially reduced in price (by up to £2,400) meaning that premium technology is even more accessible than before.

New Simplified Grandland Range

The New Grandland is the latest model to feature Vauxhall’s new Bold and Pure design language with its distinctive Vizor front end. The new Griffin logo is proudly located in the centre of the Vizor, flanked by slim LED lighting units and muscular bumpers for a purposeful profile.

Vauxhall’s flagship SUV also introduces several new technologies and assistance systems that until now, have been reserved for premium segments of the market, including Adaptive IntelliLux LED® Pixel HeadLights. The 168 LED elements – 84 per headlamp, as seen on the new Insignia – result in a seamless and intelligent adaptation of the light beam according to the driving conditions and surroundings, without dazzling oncoming traffic.

The New Grandland range sees the previous Elite trim removed, reducing trim levels from four to three, and two versions added to the Ultimate range, giving customers more choice. The two new models are Grandland Plug-in HYBRID-e Ultimate (225PS) and Grandland Ultimate 1.2-litre (130PS) Manual.

New Grandland Design models have a high level of specification as standard including 17-inch alloy wheels, a 7-inch colour touchscreen, Apple CarPlay™/Android Auto™ smartphone connectivity and dual-zone electronic climate control. There’s also a raft of safety technology including lane departure warning, speed sign recognition, lane assist and automatic emergency braking.

The sporty-looking Grandland GS Line features a black roof, door mirrors and wheel arches combined with 18-inch Gloss Black alloy wheels, dark tinted rear windows and alloy-effect skid plates. It also features LED headlights, tail lights and daytime running lights. Inside, there’s Vauxhall’s new Pure Panel cockpit with twin screens including a 10-inch colour touchscreen and a 12-inch digital instrument cluster, Multimedia Navi Pro satellite navigation system and AGR* approved driver’s active sports-style seat for added comfort.

Ultimate builds on the already impressive GS Line spec adding 19-inch multi-spoke ‘Ironman’ alloy wheels, IntelliLux LED® Pixel HeadLights and body-colour front bumper, rear bumper, wheel arches, door claddings and skidplates. Inside, there’s Alcantara upholstery with heated front seats and steering wheel. Safety technology includes Side Blind Spot assist, Highway Integration Assist and Lane Positioning Assist.

New Grandland Version OTR Price Design 1.2 Turbo 6-speed manual (130PS) £25,810 1.2 Turbo 8-speed automatic (130PS) £27,130 1.5 Turbo D 8-speed automatic (130PS) £28,310 GS Line 1.2 Turbo 6-speed manual (130PS) £28,070 1.2 Turbo 8-speed automatic (130PS) £29,570 1.5 Turbo D 8-speed manual (130PS) £30,570 PHEV 8-speed automatic (225PS) £33,820 Ultimate 1.2 Turbo 6-speed manual (130PS) £31,570 1.2 Turbo 8-speed automatic (130PS) £33,220 1.5 Turbo D 8-speed automatic (130PS) £34,220 PHEV 8-speed automatic (225PS) £37,375



New Simplified Crossland Range

The Crossland range reduces from four to three trims, with Elite Edition removed. Two new models are introduced including Crossland Design 1.2-litre (130PS) automatic and Crossland Ultimate 1.2-litre (110PS).

Design trim builds on the already generous outgoing SE trim, adding safety tech including Driver Drowsiness Alert, Forward Collision Alert and Auto Emergency Braking. Crossland Design models have a high level of specification as standard including 16-inch bi-colour alloy wheels, 7-inch colour touchscreen with Apple CarPlay™/Android Auto™, Lane Departure Warning and Speed Sign Recognition.

GS Line gains the sporty looking Black Pack, which includes design details such as gloss black Griffin logo, skid plates and tailights. Crossland GS Line models also get a colour contrast roof, dark-tinted rear windows, 17-inch bi-colour alloy wheels and an interior that’s unique to the GS Line. Inside, there’s satellite navigation with an 8-inch colour touchscreen and Dual Zone Electronic Climate Control.

Ultimate builds on the already impressive GS Line spec adding 19-inch multi-spoke ‘Ironman’ alloy wheels, LED headlights and body-colour front bumper, rear bumper, wheel arches, door claddings and skidplates. Inside, there’s Alcantara seats with heated front seats and steering wheel. Safety technology includes Panoramic Rear-View Camera, Forward Collision Alert and Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection.

Pricing is as follows. Pricing enhancements of up to £2,430 have been made versus the previous trim line up.

Crossland Version OTR Price Design 1.2 (83PS) £18,415 1.2 Turbo (110PS) £19,225 1.5 Turbo D (110PS) £20,225 1.2 Turbo (130PS) £21,285 GS Line 1.2 (83PS) £20,840 1.2 Turbo (110PS) £21,650 1.2 Turbo 6-speed automatic (130PS) £23,750 1.5 Turbo D 6-speed automatic (110PS) £22,650 Ultimate 1.2 Turbo (110PS) £24,515 1.2 Turbo 6-speed automatic (130PS) £26,615 1.5 Turbo D (120PS) £25,515



New Simplified Insignia Range

The Insignia Design starts the line-up, with plenty of great features as standard, including 18-inch bi-colour diamond cut alloy wheels, 8-inch colour touchscreen with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto™ and dual-zone climate control. Topping the two-version line-up is the Insignia GS Line with features including 20-inch bi-colour alloy wheels, Alcantara interior trim, AGR approved ergonomic active sports front seats and wireless charging.