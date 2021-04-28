The now-signature Hawker Hunter Retrograde Chronograph from AVI-8 Watches is back with a technical refresh and upgrade. Modern and masculine with a solid steel bracelet and unique camouflage PVD coating, 3 specifically curated colour palettes are now available.

Utilising the iconic 45mm 12-sided silhouette, each solid steel case and bracelet has received a complex PVD camouflage treatment that takes up to 10 days to complete. It is a highly technical process. Not only are there several layers of PVD coating applied, but the camouflage pattern itself is done by hand individually.

Although camouflage was first used during WWI, the 3colourways – Night Camo, Ground Camo and Air Camo – for this capsule collection have been carefully chosen, drawing inspiration from its use over the years in military aircraft, such as the Hunter.

The watch is available to buy at Avi-8.co.uk for £275.