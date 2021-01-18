January 2021: Award winning Manchester real estate company, Edgertonz, is reporting encouraging growth in the northern property market for 2021. Shrewd investors are turning their interests to powerhouse cities and semi-urban towns where demand is high, and supply is low following a turbulent year in the UK property market.

Following a successful rebrand, the company entered 2020 focusing on bringing forward income generating assets and driving forward investment across the north of England. The aim was to remove the risk from investing for customers, many who previously would have considered buying off-plan buy-to-let properties.

The end of 2020 saw Edgertonz launch to market a brand-new buy-to-let managed development, The Peak Residence, located in the thriving town of Halifax in Yorkshire, one of the fastest developing regions in the country. The Peak is a substantial four storey mixed-use building comprising of 51 apartments and seven ground floor retail units.

Richard Peck, managing director at Edgertonz comments, “In a year marked by turbulence caused by the coronavirus pandemic the UK property market demonstrated a remarkable resiliency during a period of uncertainty. There is a lot to be positive about despite the challenging circumstances. We expect to see a busy first quarter in 2021 as buyers look to take advantage of the Stamp Duty holiday before the March deadline.

“While areas such as London may no longer hold the allure they once have, the property market in the north has surged. The ability to live further from the office has allowed many to reassess their living needs and seek out more substantial properties.

“Semi-urban towns and small cities offer better value for money resulting in higher disposable incomes for buyers. Combined with the lifestyle benefits of being near the countryside and city it is easy to see why so many are looking to the thriving north.”

According to Rightmove’s House Price Index1 the north of England outperformed other regions across 2020 and despite strong price growth affordability and demand remains high, attracting both homebuyers and buy-to-let investors. Higher than average rental yields and strong capital growth in both the north-east and north-west are expected across the next five years. Manchester remains an appealing destination for buy-to-let investors and landlords, with one of the UK’s largest rental markets at 31% of the population and average rental yields of 5.37% according to Zoopla’s UK Rental Market Report data2.

Throughout this new year, Edgertonz have a number of exciting projects in the works. One asset class the company has identified which is set to flourish in 2021 is farmland. Demand is soaring for substantial agricultural production space following the UK leaving the EU as food security is critical to the success of the UK economy. With only 0.5% of farmland changing hands each year, Edgertonz aim to open the asset class up to a new generation of investors.

In spring 2021 investors will have the chance to invest in a number of farms based in the South East, surrounding the town of Debden in Essex. Unlike the majority of commercial opportunities in the sector, the farms already hold contracts with big name supermarkets and expected annual returns offer a healthy return of 5%.

The investment will also include planning permission for homes and other buildings on the land, which in addition to the accruing value of the land over time will provide diversified revenue streams to ensure high yields.

To find out more about investment opportunities with Edgertonz, visit Edgertonz.com / email hello@edgertonz.com.