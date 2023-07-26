AWARD WINNING PUB ADDS AN INTERNATIONAL FLAVOUR…

AN award-winning North East pub is giving diners the chance to enjoy global flavours – without them having to step outside the door.

The Blackbird at Ponteland, a former North East Pub of the Year, has just unveiled its latest menu.

And while holidays are on most people’s minds, the acclaimed watering hole has decided to add an international flair to its newest offering to remind guests of trips to foreign shores.

Dishes on the menu have drawn inspiration from everywhere from Asia to France and from Italy to Germany, as well as a number of homegrown favourites.

Guests can enjoy dishes including white onion and thyme tart tatin, butternut squash risotto and beef char sui noodles, as well as a buttermilk chicken schnitzel burger and English classics such as fish and chips and a range of steaks.

The light bites menu – which is available every day until 5pm – also reflects the same theme, with a range of dirty fries including teriyaki pork belly and nacho cheese, a Moroccan lamb flatbread and crispy spiced chickpea and couscous salad.

Desserts range from English specialities like sticky toffee pudding to the Italian favourite, elderflower pannacotta.

Stuart Young, owner of The Blackbird, believes the menu has something for everyone.

“We’re delighted to have added a number of new dishes as well as our much loved classics, which really give our diners the chance to sample dishes from around the world,” he said.

“There’s a fantastic choice, with the opportunity to try something new or go for a tried and tested favourite.”

