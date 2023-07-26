RAMSIDE SPA HAS NEW DIRECTOR…

A NORTH EAST woman is celebrating 20 years working in the leisure industry by taking up the top spot at a multi award-winning spa.

Nicola Turner from Chester-le-Street is the new spa director at Ramside Spa based at County Durham’s Ramside Hall Hotel, Golf and Spa.

And it’s the latest success for Nicola who has worked her way up the ranks in the industry and is now not only overseeing Ramside Spa but will also be involved in the plans for the new spa at its sister hotel, Hardwick Hall.

Nicola started her career at the Chester-le-Street branch of a national leisure chain at 19 where she initially worked as a receptionist before being promoted to looking after membership and sales.

She then became general manager before going to Belfast to open up a new club for the chain in the city, where she also had an active role in the creation of a newly built spa.

Post Covid Nicola returned to the North East and went back to her GM role at Chester-le-Street, but found the lure of Ramside too hard to resist.

“I had been to Ramside Spa a few times so I knew it well,” she said.

“And I just felt this was a good place for me because it was the kind of set up I was familiar with, but just on a bigger scale.

“It is a fantastic place to work and everyone from the other staff to the clients have been really lovely.”

Nicola’s currently concentrating on building the fitness and membership side of the business and is also looking forward to playing an active role in the spa at Hardwick.

“I feel like my experience works really well at Ramside and it’s great to be part of such an upmarket facility,” she said.

“It’s still early days but I’m very excited about being here.”

John Adamson, owner of Ramside Estates, said he was delighted to have Nicola as part of the team.

“Nicola has a huge amount of experience and is the perfect fit for Ramside Spa and we look forward to her using her expertise for us,” he said.

Further details about Ramside Spa are available at www.ramsidespa.co.uk

