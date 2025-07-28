Award-winning Renault Rafale hybrid E-Tech available with 0% APR and no minimum deposit

Renault Rafale full hybrid E-Tech and hyper hybrid E-Tech available with 0% APR Representative and no deposit necessary over 36 months

Rafale techno full hybrid E -Tech available for £319 per month with £4,649 deposit on 36-month 0% APR Representative PCP (1) , or £448 per month (2) with no deposit

Follows the flagship Renault being Crowned EcoCar’s ‘Best Hybrid Large SUV’ after impressing judges with its performance, premium feel and standout style

The Renault Rafale hybrid E-Tech, recently crowned the ‘Best Hybrid Large SUV’ in the EcoCar Electrified Top 50 Awards, is now available with 0% APR Representative PCP finance over 36 months with no minimum deposit.

That means customers can order a new Renault Rafale techno full hybrid E-Tech for only £319 per month(1) over a 36-month period with a deposit of £4,649. But with no deposit necessary, customers could also choose to drive away with nothing down and 36 monthly payments of £448 per month(2). Alternatively, buyers of the award-winning SUV can use the finance calculators on the Renault website to choose a flexible package that is precisely tailored to their needs.

The offers, available until the end of September, add to the appeal of the Rafale. Such is its complete package, the flagship Renault was awarded the title of ‘Best Hybrid Large SUV’ in the recent EcoCar Electrified Top 50 Awards, with the judges notably praising it for its performance and style.

As Ian Robertson, Editor and Publisher of Diesel&EcoCar which organises the annual awards, explained: “Rafale is a new name in the Renault lineup and is a sleek flagship SUV coupé that offers strong performance from its full hybrid E-Tech powertrain and standout style. A 1.2-litre petrol engine and twin electric motors deliver brisk acceleration and low emissions, earning it the title of Best Hybrid Large SUV.

“Inside, the Rafale feels premium and technology-rich, with sustainable materials and a clean, driver-centric layout. It’s a bold and stylish addition to Renault’s expanding electrified range. The plug-in hybrid variants offer a brisk 300hp and four-wheel drive.”

The Rafale hyper hybrid E-Tech hybrid 4×4 300hp is also available with the same 0% APR Representative finance. As an example, customers could enjoy the experience offered by the stylish and sporty techno esprit Alpine hybrid E-Tech 4×4 300hp​ for only £349 per month(3) after a deposit of £6,293.

The Renault Rafale is crafted around optimal driving pleasure, featuring a spacious and sophisticated cabin where exceptional material quality meets sustainability. Priced from £37,195, Rafale is offered in a choice of four trim levels – techno, techno esprit Alpine, iconic esprit Alpine and the range-topping atelier Alpine, available exclusively with the hyper hybrid E-Tech 4×4 300hp powertrain that is as powerful as it is efficient.

For more information on the Renault Rafale E-Tech hybrid, please visit: https://www.renault.co.uk/hybrid-cars/rafale.html