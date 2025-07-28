Farizon partners with GREENFLEET for 2025 Explorer EV Rally

As Official Logistics Partner, Farizon will supply fully-electric SV vans as support vehicles, with four SVs also taking part in the rally

900-plus mile rally, from 1 to 5 September, will showcase the breadth of capabilities of EVs for fleets and businesses

Farizon SV available from £40,000 with Plug-in Van Grant

London, 24 July 2025: Farizon has become Official Logistics Partner for this year’s GREENFLEET Explorer EV Rally, which will showcase to fleets and businesses the growing capability of today’s EVs and the breadth of the UK’s charging infrastructure. Farizon will supply a fleet of fully electric SV large support vans to the organisers to help the event run smoothly, while ‘Team Farizon’, made up of Jameel Motors UK employees and special guests, will also take part in the rally in a further four vans.

The Explorer EV Rally will take place from 1 to 5 September and will cover over 900 miles between Newquay and the finish in Chester. Along the way, the rally will enable participants to discover real-life examples of clean energy and innovation, including those being promoted at the CENEX Expo at UTAC Millbrook (3 September). The EV Rally, which last year included 19 teams and 56 all-electric vehicles, will also demonstrate what is being done to support EV uptake by fleets and businesses: a sector already responsible for over 60% of all EV sales in the UK.

The Farizon SV support vehicles will be used to transport the organiser’s crew and equipment to each location ahead of the participants. The SV offers up to 13m³ of cargo volume, a payload capacity of up to 1,350kg, and an extra-low loading height of just 550mm. The high-performing motor delivers 170 kW (231PS) of power and 336Nm of torque, ensuring smooth and responsive driving, even when fully loaded. These figures demonstrate that the Farizon SV is not only built for the rally, but also for business.

Three configurations of the all-electric Farizon SV large van will participate in the rally: L1H1, L2H2 and L3H3, with either 83kWh or 106kWh battery capacity. With a maximum range of up to 247 miles (WLTP, combined cycle), the ability to charge from 20% to 80% in just 36 minutes for minimal downtime, and the world-first use of an independent dual-wishbone front suspension system on an electric van, the SV is the ideal solution for the varied demands of the rally.

Kate McLaren, Head of Marketing and Sales Operations for Farizon at Jameel Motors UK, said: “Businesses and fleets today expect more from their electric vans; more practicality, more range, more features, and with lower costs. With this year’s rally expected to take in over 900 real-world miles, we look forward to demonstrating to participants why the SV is the ideal partner for fleets and businesses.”

Colin Boyton, Events Manager, Explorer EV Rally, added: “The entire team are delighted to welcome Farizon as a key partner for this year’s rally. The SV support vans will undoubtedly prove to be essential logistical tools during the event, with their all-electric range and carrying capacities being especially welcome. We also look forward to seeing Farizon’s large vans taking part in the rally itself, the capabilities of which should see them excel.”

Established in 2016, Farizon is the commercial vehicle division of Geely, China’s largest private vehicle manufacturer. The Farizon SV is being introduced to the UK by Jameel Motors UK, a London-based automotive distribution business and part of Jameel Motors.

Order books for the Farizon SV are open, with vehicles on the ground ready for customers. Prices start from just £40,000 (excluding VAT) with the Plug-in Van Grant included.