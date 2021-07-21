Azets, the UK’s leading advisor to SMEs, has advised AlphaGraphics on their acquisition of Class Fundraising for an undisclosed sum.

Founded in 1993 to offer printing, display, and mailing services, AlphaGraphics has diversified over the course of the pandemic, launching an e-commerce platform selling tailored social distancing signs to commercial and corporate clients. The business also serves clients in the automotive, retail, and hospitality sectors.

The deal saw the Stockton-based company acquire long-standing customer Class Fundraising, which produces personalised Christmas cards, mugs, and tea towels for schools across the UK.

Redcar-based Class Fundraising was set up by Mark Simpson and Simon Fulton 11 years ago. Both will remain with the business for the foreseeable future. The 11 staff at Class Fundraising have also been retained and will join the AlphaGraphics team, taking the total number of staff in the group to 80. The Class Fundraising name and branding will also be retained.

AlphaGraphics had a turnover of just under £8million in its last financial year. This deal will take group sales over £10million. There are also plans to recruit further staff later this year to support expansion plans.

AlphaGraphics managing director Andrew Dalton said:

“Class Fundraising has been our customer for over a decade and the acquisition makes great business sense for everyone concerned. The products and services offered closely align with our strategy of focusing on personalised gifts, whilst also strengthening our existing presence in the education market.”

Azets provided corporate finance advice to the shareholders of AlphaGraphics, led by Graham Cornforth (Corporate Finance Partner) and supported by Matt Waters. Archers Law, led by partner David Adams, provided legal advice to AlphaGraphics.

Graham Cornforth, Corporate Finance Partner at Azets, said:

“We were delighted to advise AlphaGraphics on this transaction. This deal will support their ambitious growth plans. It’s great to see two well respected North East businesses coming together and I’m confident that the enlarged group has a strong future ahead.

It’s also credit to the resilience and enterprise of the North East business community that our teams remain so active.”