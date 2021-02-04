Azets, the UK’s largest regional accountancy and business advisors to SMEs, is pleased to announce that it has promoted Joanne Regan to Regional Managing Partner for its North East offices.

Azets, the UK’s largest regional accountancy and business advisors to SMEs, is pleased to announce that it has promoted Joanne Regan to Regional Managing Partner for its North East offices. This key promotion demonstrates Azets commitment to growing the business in the North East. Azets has offices in Alnwick, Crook, Durham, Guisborough, Hexham, Seaton Burn, Sunderland and Wynyard.

Joanne was previously Office Managing Partner of the firm’s Wynyard office. Her main focus is to continue to establish Azets in the North East as the go-to firm for advising the SME market. She works with a wide range of companies across a variety of sectors including agriculture, education and manufacturing.

Joanne was born and bred in Hartlepool and is passionate about the region. She is Treasurer and Trustee of Alice House Hospice in Hartlepool, an organisation that is close to the hearts of most Hartlepudlians and Governor at The Hartlepool College of Further Education.

Joanne says:

“Our dynamic and ambitious team in the North East is expanding and I’m thrilled to take a leadership role in growing the practice. As a result of the pandemic, we’re seeing more businesses looking to us for support in survival, revival and future growth. We’re well placed to do this having a presence throughout the North East and a strong multi-disciplinary team of experts in advisory, funding and corporate finance.”

“I would not be able to lead the region without the wonderful people I work with and I plan to invest time in developing a regional team of experts who are highly trained, motivated and recognised.”

Chris Horne, Regional CEO for Azets in Scotland and the North of England said:

“Joanne’s promotion is well deserved; she is very talented and is dedicated to her clients and colleagues. Working with clients across the region, Joanne has been fundamental in growing our North East offices, which is one of our strongest performing regions.”

“While it’s been a challenging few months, it’s important we plan for the future and ensure we invest in the firm. Ensuring we continue to develop future leadership signals the confidence and commitment we have in the market and Joanne’s appointment reflects the importance we place on delivering the best service possible to our clients across the region.”

“Many of our clients are finding new growth opportunities and improved efficiencies within the “new normal” following the pandemic and the UK’s departure from the European Union; we are all looking forward with fresh optimism to the new challenges 2021 may bring.”