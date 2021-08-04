Azets, a top ten UK accounting, tax and business advisory firm and the largest regional professional services firm for SMEs across Europe, has today announced the appointment of Chanelle Webb. Chanelle joins as a Regional Operational Payroll Manager, based in the firm’s Wynyard office.

In addition, Samantha Marley has been promoted to North East Payroll Payroll Manager and Ella Wilson has been promoted to Assistant Payroll Manager. Both Samantha and Ella joined Azets as apprentices. Their promotions reflect the firm’s commitment to providing a bespoke training programme giving apprentices the opportunity to pave a career path for life.

Chanelle Webb has almost 25 years’ experience in payroll which covers a wide range of industries from farming and retail to schools. Based in the North East, she will also cover Azets’ offices in the North West and Scotland.

Azets provides payroll services for 13,000 clients covering all sectors with payrolls ranging in size from single director only payrolls to 1000 plus employees.

Chanelle is one of four recently recruited Regional Operational Payroll Managers, hired due to increasing demand from clients for outsourced payroll services. Her role will be to support the 45 payroll staff in the North to provide quality client service and deliver training and development to the Payroll UK Services team.

Stephen Abbots, Director of Payroll Services at Azets said:

“We are thrilled to welcome Chanelle to Azets. She is a highly experienced advisor and will help develop our expanding payroll team. I’d also like to congratulate Samantha and Ella on their well deserved promotions.”

“Payroll is one of the most crucial elements of running a business, but it can also be one of the trickiest. Outsourcing payroll saves businesses time and money whilst ensuring they stay safe and compliant. Processing payroll in-house can be a costly, time consuming and onerous task. We’re seeing an uptick in demand for our outsourced payroll, partly due to businesses focusing on navigating their way through the pandemic, as it saves them time which can be better focused elsewhere.”

Chanelle Webb commented:

“I am excited to be joining Azets and working with the Northern team to deliver outsourced Payroll using the latest in cloud-based technology.”

Last month Azets in the North East announced ambitious plans to grow within the next 5 years by increasing revenue 3-fold by a combination of organic growth and compatible acquisitions creating around 100 additional, new jobs and taking turnover to over £30m.

Joanne Regan, Regional Managing Partner at Azets in the North East added:

“There has never been a better time to think about joining Azets as we look to capitalise on growth to date and accelerate the next phase of development. We are actively looking to add talented people to our team in the North East at all levels, from school leavers to partners and everything in between. The region is booming thanks in part to high profile investments and it’s a great time to join a growing firm with ambitious plans.”

All vacancies can be found at www.azets.co.uk/careers where applications from those who are looking to work flexibly or preferring to work part-time, reduced hours or term-time only are encouraged.