Azets, the UK’s largest regional accountancy firm and business advisor to SMEs is launching a new recruitment initiative to proactively target retirees and those on career breaks, opening opportunities to those who seek flexibility and bring valued experience to the business.

The top 10 accountancy firm, which this year has hired 200 graduates and recently announced a further 650 new roles over the next 12 months, is investing not only in the next generation of talent but also in retirees and those looking to return to the profession either full- or part-time. The business aims to fill at least 10% of vacancies by hiring retirees and those on a career break who are looking to return to the profession.

Azets believes that this population can boost its ambitious growth plans by adding a wealth of experience and leadership qualities. The national recruitment drive is supported by a multimillion-pound investment in a fully digitised, mobile-enabled hybrid working environment. This provides staff with more choice and the flexibility and encouragement to ‘work from anywhere’ (WFA) as they are fully enabled with the infrastructure and systems to support the workplace transformation.

The firm is hiring at all levels and across service lines including audit, tax and business advisory, with ambitious growth plans to increase revenue by 50% within the next 5 years.

Last month Azets in the North East announced ambitious plans to grow within the next 5 years by increasing revenue 3-fold by a combination of organic growth and compatible acquisitions creating around 100 additional, new jobs and taking turnover to over £30m.

Joanne Regan, Regional Managing Partner at Azets in the North East, said:

“While it’s common for top firms to focus only on hiring and developing young, ambitious trainees, there is a vast, untapped talent pool of retirees and those looking to return to work after a break who often aren’t ready to retire or want to progress in their careers while being able to fit work around other commitments.

“Azets proactively targeting retirees and career breakers is testament to our commitment to developing people in all age groups in any life circumstances, right across the business. This is further demonstrated by our aim to fill at least 10% of our new vacancies with people looking to come back into the profession either after retirement or a career break. With our continued investment in graduates and school leavers, there is also an opportunity for reverse mentoring, enabling the exchange of skills, knowledge and understanding between our youngest and most senior advisors.

“We want to hear from retirees and people returning from career breaks in the region who want the choice to work flexibly in a way that suits their lifestyle.”

All vacancies can be found at www.azets.co.uk/careers where applications from those who are looking to work flexibly or preferring to work part-time, reduced hours or term-time only are encouraged.