Azets, top 10 accountancy firm and the UK’s largest regional accountancy and business advisors to SMEs, donates to the Middlesbrough & Teesside Philanthropic Foundation’s Shoebox Appeal in the season of goodwill.

In previous years the team at Azets have donated shoeboxes full of everyday essentials, including healthcare, clothing and food items, to the local charity, which is aiming to help the area’s homeless and vulnerable at Christmas.

This year, donations were to be made online to allow the Foundation to buy what is needed to make up the boxes. This way only one person is involved to make it safer for those receiving the boxes as the majority of recipients are from vulnerable groups. Azets appreciate the difficulties the charitable sector are facing this year and committed to doubling the contributions made from the team.

The team at the Middlesbrough & Teesside Philanthropic Foundation reach out to their patrons and supporters each year and the donations go to a variety of organisations who are in need at this time of year, including the Moses Project in Stockton, Neighbourhood Welfare Homeless Café in Middlesbrough, A Way Out in Stockton and many more.

Mandy Shields, events manager at the Middlesbrough & Teesside Philanthropic Foundation said: “We are so grateful for the fantastic support from our patron, Azets who once again have been amazing in their backing of our Shoebox Appeal.

“Due to restrictions with Covid it is not possible this year for individuals to make their own shoebox, so staff from Azets have very kindly donated cash for the Foundation to make up the shoeboxes filled with essential toiletries for the homeless & vulnerable.

“And to then receive the great news that Azets have doubled the staff donations, we have received an amazing £660 which will enable us to help over 60 people.”

Andrew Rowe, partner at Azets, said: “We have been patrons of the foundation since it began and we love supporting the organisation whenever we can.

“We have always supported the shoebox appeal as it allowed us to get all of our team and their families involved, being especially good for those of us whose children help with the shoeboxes to help them understand that there are people less fortunate than them who live within our region.

“This year is obviously different, but in some ways even more important so we have had to donate cash. Azets is delighted to match the funding our team at Wynyard have raised to double the support we can offer as a business.”

For any other businesses or individuals wanting to support this appeal please click here to make a donation.