Azets, the UK’s largest regional accountancy and business advisors to SMEs, has appointed Karen Whiting to strengthen its tax advisory offering in the North East.

Karen has joined the firm as an associate director from another professional services firm in the region. She will be based in Azets’ Durham office, covering the firm’s eight offices in the North East.

Karen has over 22 years’ experience of providing complex and specialist tax advice to individuals, businesses, trusts and estates. As a result of her experience in both tax planning and compliance, along with being a Certified Accountant, she provides a comprehensive all-round service to all clients.

Karen enjoys building long term relationships with families to assist with tax planning for the future with a focus on succession planning and protecting the family wealth for future generations.

Her experience includes tax planning and supporting services for Film and TV Production companies, advising individuals in the entertainment industry and sporting professionals, Enterprise Investment Scheme (EIS) & Seed Enterprise Investment Scheme (SEIS) structures, planning for Tax efficient extraction of income from companies, tax efficient rewards for employees using share schemes and succession planning for the exit from a company or retirement.

Karen Whiting, Associate Tax Director at Azets said:

“I’m excited to join the well regarded tax team at Azets at a time when the business is undergoing a rapid expansion and work with their varied client base. My experience in advising high-net worth individuals, SMEs, and owner-managed businesses will support Azets’ clients navigate the current tax legislation.

Joanne Regan, Regional Managing Partner, at Azets in the North East said:

“I’m delighted to welcome Karen to our growing tax team. She is already a well-known and respected adviser in the region. Karen brings to the firm considerable expertise and a strong track record in advising wealthy individuals and their families on all aspects of trusts, inheritance tax and personal tax matters.

Earlier this year, Azets in the North East announced ambitious plans to grow within the next 5 years by increasing revenue 3-fold by a combination of organic growth and compatible acquisitions creating around 100 additional, new jobs and taking turnover to over £30m.