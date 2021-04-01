Azets in the North East has supported the Middlesbrough and Teesside Philanthropic Foundation’s digital poverty appeal as part of its role as Patron of the Foundation.

The appeal has so far raised over an astonishing £100,000 to provide laptops and internet connectivity to disadvantaged Teesside pupils, thanks to the generosity of the region’s business community. The aim of the appeal was to ensure no young Teessiders fell behind in their schooling simply because they didn’t have access to the required technology.

Andrew Rowe, Partner at Azets in the North East helped distribute devices to support pupils from Skelton Primary School in Saltburn-by-the-Sea during lockdown. Even though children have now returned to school, the devices will continue to be made available by the school to support learning and independence of their pupils.

Headteacher, Sarah Walker, Skelton Primary School said:

“Thanks to the generous contribution from the Foundation, more of our pupils have been able to learn remotely and independently during lockdown. This has supported their academic work but also boosted their confidence too. These are unprecedented times and we couldn’t have imagined being faced with this scenario twelve months ago but your very swift and generous contribution has truly made a difference to not just the academic but also the mental health and confidence of our children and families.”

Andrew Rowe said:

“Giving back is fundamental to our values at Azets. We genuinely care about helping to build a better future for our clients and our colleagues, but also our local community in Teesside. We’re delighted to support the digital poverty campaign and I’d encourage other North East businesses to donate. I’ve seen first hand what a difference the technology is making to the prospects of the next generation of Teessiders.”

Azets has been a proud patron of the Middlesbrough and Teesside Philanthropic Foundation for a number of years, working alongside local businesses to make the region a better place to live, work and do business.

Andrew added:

“We’re incredibly proud to play our part in this powerful force for good on Teesside. Working together, we can make a tangible difference to the lives of those struggling families and charities we support. Now, more than ever, our fellow Teessiders need whatever help we can give them, especially during the ongoing pandemic.”

If you’d like to get involved in the campaign, please contact teessidecharity.org.uk.