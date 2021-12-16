Azets in Wynyard has supported the Teesside Charity’s Christmas shoebox appeal as part of its role as Patron of the Foundation.

Staff from the firm’s Wynyard office donated shoeboxes filled with everyday essentials items to a number of charities supporting the homeless and vulnerable from the local area including:

The ‘ In out of the Cold’ event held in Middlesbrough

Moses Project in Stockton who provide Christmas day lunch to over 120 people

Middlesbrough’s Neighbourhood Welfare Homeless Café

RASPS – supporting refugees in Stockton

A Way Out in Stockton, supporting vulnerable women

My Sisters Place & Harbour

Plus, various groups who will be providing Christmas lunches to the homeless &

Vulnerable on Teesside

Andrew Rowe, Office Managing Partner at Azets in Wynyard, said:

“Giving back is fundamental to our values at Azets. We genuinely care about helping to build a better future for our clients and our colleagues, but also our local community in Teesside. We’re delighted to support the Christmas shoe box campaign and I’d encourage other North East businesses to donate.”

Azets has been a proud patron of the Teesside Charity for a number of years, working alongside local businesses to make the region a better place to live, work and do business.

Andrew added:

“We’re incredibly proud to play our part in this powerful force for good on Teesside. Working together, we can make a tangible difference to the lives of those struggling families and charities we support. Now, more than ever, our fellow Teessiders need whatever help we can give them, especially during the ongoing pandemic.”

If you’d like to get involved in the campaign, please contact teessidecharity.org.uk.