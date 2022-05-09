Virtual networking and knowledge sharing event

Taking place on Thursday 12th May 2022 from 9.30-13.15 (BST) the agenda is ideally suited to help those leaders in established SME businesses pursue the next stage of their growth journey.

Current SME leaders face a range of competing challenges – how to drive growth and profit whilst mitigating the risks associated with the Pandemic, recruitment, market volatility and fund raising, fast-changing customer expectations, competitive disruption and leveraging technology.

Despite these challenges, defiant and ambitious entrepreneurial leaders continue to search out new ways to fuel growth.

Held virtually to maximise your time, attendees will have the opportunity to:

Explore how you can keep adapting your business model and create strategies that will unlock opportunities for growth

Listen to leading subject matter experts and SME leaders who will share their insights, experience and advice from their growth journeys

Attend networking breakout sessions that assess the current and future business climate focusing on the key findings from the Spring SME Global Barometer survey and discussing strategies to support growth

For more information and to register, click here.