A North East accountancy and business advisory firm is responding to the increased demand for its services by taking on four new members of staff.

Baldwins, a CogitalGroup company, has made the appointments at its Wynyard office to support the growing call for its expert services.

The firm has taken on three associates, Abigail Simpson, Eve Cuthbert and Jo Lamb, in its accounts and audit department, and apprentice Emma Courtley joins their accounts team.

Joanne Regan, partner for the Wynyard office, said: “Given our increased service lines, growing client base and internal promotions, we needed additional staff who were enthusiastic to develop their skills and careers. We’ve always been ahead of the curve when it comes to digital and cloud accounting and we needed to bolster our team with people who had experience in this area.

“The appointments will allow us to ensure that we continue to respond to clients’ needs effectively.

“New staff always bring fresh energy to the team and we hope they will bring with them innovative ideas and efficiencies.”

Apprentice Emma, who is a former student of Hartlepool College of Further Education, added: “It is great to be given the opportunity to work with such a dedicated and hardworking team of individuals.

“I am really looking forward to studying the AAT qualification and expanding my knowledge in accounting, and I am excited to see what the future brings and to develop my skills within the firm.”

Jo, who has worked in accountancy for nearly a decade, said: “I’m most looking forward to getting the chance to work in areas that I’ve not explored before and to broaden my knowledge within the industry.

“It’s exciting to be working for a company that has so much room for expansion, and where there’s room for all team members to grow.”

As part of its plans for further growth, the team at Baldwins are also planning another recruiting drive this year.

Joanne said: “Our audit customer base is also increasing, and so we will be looking at recruiting into that side of the business later this year.

“I am committed to growing our business and the services we offer, and it is encouraging to be able to offer positions in a very positive and flexible working environment.”