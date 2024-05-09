Banks Group building Yorkshire property team with double appointment

Matthew Noble and Robert Harding of the Banks Group

Regional developer the Banks Group is building its Yorkshire property team with the addition of two new recruits.

Robert Harding and Matthew Noble have joined the Harewood-based business as a senior development planner and a graduate development planner respectively, and are now working on a range of projects across for both regional housebuilder Banks Homes and property development business Banks Property.

Originally from Hull, Robert Harding is a qualified town planner and has both a degree in Human Geography and a Master’s in Town Planning from Leeds Beckett University.

He brings more than a decade’s industry experience to his new role, having worked with a number of well-known firms in the Yorkshire property development sector delivering planning approvals for major residential and mixed-use projects.

Matthew Noble, who has a Business Management degree and a Master’s degree in Urban Planning from Newcastle University, has taken up a place on Banks’ latest graduate training programme, which offers recruits support in building the key vocational, technical and professional skills needed for their respective roles.

It also provides them with a range of opportunities to gain hands-on experience on live projects and evolving plans with the support of an experienced team.

Robert Harding says: “I knew the Banks name and reputation, and both the culture of the business and the quality of the people here have really lived up to my expectations.

“My experience is especially relevant to the developing needs of Banks Homes and it’s great to be part of helping to shape the continuing development of this exciting new business.

“We have a really talented team in Yorkshire that is focused on delivering high quality developments for the communities in which we’re working within and on helping both Banks Homes and Banks Property to grow and succeed.”

The Banks Group has 48 years’ experience of developing land for a range of uses including residential and commercial property, mineral extraction and land reclamation.

As well as managing the construction on some of the sites that sister company Banks Property brings forward, Banks Homes is also acquiring its own development sites across Yorkshire and the North East directly from the market.

Banks Property is continuing to work independently, promoting land opportunities and bringing high quality development sites to the market for many of the UK’s best-known housebuilders, as it has done successfully for over 35 years.

Russ Hall, managing director at Banks Property, adds: “Yorkshire is a key growth area for both Banks Property and Banks Homes, and we’re continuing to invest in building a highly-skilled team here to help us realise our ambitions right across the county.

“Robert adds an impressive range of high-level experience to the team, while Matthew is already showing the skills and dedication required to build a successful career in the property development industry.”