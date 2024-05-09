Investment to upgrade County Durham sewage treatment

Work is underway on a project to upgrade a County Durham sewage treatment works (STW).

Northumbrian Water is investing £830,000 in the work at Bowburn, near Durham City.

The company is working with partners Aquazone to update elements of the treatment process, which ensure that the water released back to the environment, via Bowburn Beck, is of the highest standards.

Work is due to continue until September 2024.

Dean Thompson, Project Manager at Northumbrian Water, said: “This investment is part of our Water Industry National Environmental Programme and will add resilience to Bowburn STW and the services it provides. That includes helping to protect water quality in Bowburn Beck and watercourses downstream by ensuring the site continues to perform its treatment functions reliably.”