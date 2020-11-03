Property and energy firm The Banks Group is underpinning its growth ambitions in Yorkshire by recruiting two new members to its local team.

The family-owned firm has recruited development surveyor David Lynskey and development planner Joe Perkins as part of realising its strategic ambition to increase its presence across the county.

David has over ten years’ experience of working in property and renewable energy development roles in both the South East and his native Yorkshire.

He has brought forward a number of strategic sites via option and promotion agreements within Yorkshire, and has also worked as a planning manager within the renewable energy sector.

Joe has joined Banks from the planning department at Doncaster Council, where he was senior planning officer, and previously worked as a planning officer in both the development management and spatial policy teams at Wakefield Council.

The Banks Group, which is headquartered in County Durham and has an office just outside Leeds, has a long track record of successful Yorkshire developments across its property, renewable energy and mining businesses, including residential developments in Leeds and Harrogate.

Its four onshore wind farms across the county generated almost 100,000 MWh of electricity between them last year, which is enough to meet the annual power needs of more than 31,500 homes, and displaced around 24,700 tonnes of carbon dioxide from the electricity supply network by doing so.

The family-owned firm is currently looking at options for deploying new renewable energy generation technologies in a number of locations across the county, and recently launched plans for the new Barnsdale solar park to the east of Leeds.

Rob Ormrod, senior land manager at Banks Property, says: “The Banks Group already has extensive experience of working right across Yorkshire, and we’re now working towards increasing our footprint around the county.

“Part of this strategy is investing in the right calibre of people, and both David and Joe bring with them experience and knowledge that will be central to helping us realise our growth ambitions in the county.”