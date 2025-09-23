Aisling Ramshaw, head of sales and marketing at Banks Homes, with Furnish Property Staging founder Rachel Redpath

Banks Homes brings in North East design expertise for super-luxury Symeon Manor

Housebuilder Banks Homes has called on North East interior design expertise to put the finishing touches to one of the region’s most desirable new homes.

Banks has appointed Furnish Property Staging to create a detailed design specification for the super-luxury, six-bedroomed Symeon Manor, which sits on the southern edge of Durham City.

The Manor sits at the centre of Banks’ prestigious Mount Oswald site, and comes with a substantial private landscaped garden, a spacious three car garage, an open plan kitchen and dining area, a study and a home cinema space.

The Symeon Manor staging includes furniture from Vaunt Design and Gallery Interiors, statement artworks from Greenlili Art and accessories from Fauxquet, Rowen Homes and the Suffolk Nest.

Founded by lawyer-turned-designer Rachel Redpath, Furnish Property Staging delivers bespoke furnishing designs for investors, developers and homeowners across the North East which help to provide inspiration for how properties might be tailored by potential buyers to their personal tastes.

The North Tyneside-based designer previously worked on one of the properties in Banks Homes’ adjacent Symeon Court development, which comprises eight other luxury homes, all but one of which have now been sold.

Rachel Redpath says: “Symeon Manor is an absolutely exceptional property with a great deal of versatile space and provides a unique canvas which it’s been a joy to work with.

“We want people to fall more and more in love with the property as they’re exploring each different part of it and to be able to visualise how they might put their own individual stamp on each room design.

“Banks Homes’ commitment to quality shines through everywhere you look at Symeon Manor and it’s going to make a magnificent forever home for whoever is lucky enough to get to call it theirs.”

Each of Symeon Manor’s bedrooms features a contemporary en suite bathroom, with the master bedroom having a walk-in dressing room and a large south-facing terrace, while the kitchen has been created by specialist designers Omega and features a range of Miele appliances.

Aisling Ramshaw, head of sales and marketing at Banks Homes, adds: “Symeon Manor is a truly outstanding luxury home and we’re so excited to be almost ready to share it with everyone.

“Rachel’s vision for Symeon Manor has been brought to life in wonderful detail, with the high-quality fixtures and fittings that we specified for the property being beautifully complemented by the excellence of her design work.

“Banks Homes’ guiding principle is to create new homes that will enrich their owners’ lives, with style offered as standard, and we’ve more than lived up to this at Symeon Manor.”

Viewings of Symeon Manor are available by appointment only. For further information on Symeon Manor, and on Banks Homes’ growing portfolio of residential developments across the North East and Yorkshire, please visit https://www.bankshomes.co.uk