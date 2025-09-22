Durham set to host National Association of Boys & Girls Clubs’ centenary conference

The National Association of Boys & Girls Clubs has chosen Durham as the venue for its centenary conference later this month.

Dozens of staff, board members, volunteers and youth workers from clubs and projects from across the country will be descending on the Ramside Hall Hotel on Sunday 28 September for the annual event.

Keynote speakers will include Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s National Youth of the Year Award winner Dr Mona Dixon, while Pam Royle and Ian Payne will compere the gala dinner and awards ceremony in the evening, which will be opened by the Lord Lieutenant of Durham, Dame Susan Snowdon.

The centenary conference has been brought to the North East with the support of County Durham-headquartered employer the Banks Group, which is a long-term supporter of the Durham Association and many of its member organisations.

It will also include a range of workshops and exhibitors, while representatives from the US-based World Youth Clubs will also be attending to help develop global links with their British counterparts.

The National Association of Boys & Girls Clubs works across England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales to assist and support county organisations and local clubs in providing safe and exciting places for young people, where they can participate in a range of activities and develop their potential through a range of experiences.

The Durham Association of Boys & Girls Clubs aims to be premier provider of sporting activities and events for young people in the area, with the goal of encouraging them to improve their personal and social development skills and become responsible citizens in their local communities.

It has around 75 member clubs across County Durham, Darlington, South Tyne & Wear and Cleveland which offer sports including football, boxing, athletics and table tennis as well as venues for a wide variety of other different events and activities.

Alan Watson, executive youth officer at the Durham Association of Boys & Girls Clubs, says: “The national conference takes place in different places around the UK and we’re thrilled to be bringing the centenary event to Durham, not only to highlight the great work that our local clubs do, but also to showcase the wider North East to all the delegates visiting from across the UK and overseas.

“Our member clubs facilitate a huge range of different events and activities for local young people and those with special needs, and they often provide opportunities in disadvantaged communities which simply wouldn’t otherwise be there.

“We’ve seen the likes of Lucy Bronze and several Olympians winning national and international recognition after starting out with a community club, and we know there are already many others across our area who’re working to follow in their footsteps.

“We’ve had tremendous backing from the Banks Group for our work over many years, both for our organisation and for many of the clubs that make up our membership, and their commitment matches the tirelessness of all the volunteers who are key to their success.”

The Banks Group runs a range of different funds across the north of England which are designed to deliver tangible, long-term benefits to the communities in which it is active, with the total amount of grants awarded passing the £7.5m mark last year.

Lucy Hinds, executive assistant at the Banks Group, adds: “The Durham Association and its members have made an incalculable difference to the lives of generations of young people across County Durham, and are continuing to do so today.

“Supporting community causes across our home county has been central to our operations for many decades and we’re very excited to be celebrating their achievements with so many guests from across the UK and beyond.”

For further information on the work of the Durham Association of Boys & Girls Clubs, please visit http://www.dabgc.co.uk/