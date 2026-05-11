WORLD CUP TO KICK OFF A SUMMER OF SPORT AT TIMES SQUARE…

SPORTS fans can watch the summer’s biggest events at Newcastle’s largest, open air, city centre venue – kicking off with the World Cup.

Throughout June and July, Times Square will become a giant fanzone, screening the biggest fixtures of the year, from Wimbledon and F1 to cricket and international football.

And the action begins with England vs Croatia on Wednesday 17 June, courtesy of EVNT Live; the live event arm of EVNT Inspirations.

The game will kick off at 9pm and will be followed by England vs Ghana at 9pm on Tuesday 23 June and England vs Panama on Saturday 27 June at 10pm – and tickets are now on sale with discounts for early bird bookers.

Along with the chance to watch the match live on a giant LED screen, there will be fully stocked bars, some of the region’s top street food traders and DJs playing before and after the games.

Times Square has already delivered some of the biggest sporting moments Newcastle has seen, including England’s run to the UEFA EURO 2024 final, the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 Final and Newcastle United FC lifting the Carabao Cup after beating Liverpool at Wembley in 2025.

And Mike Hesketh, of EVNT Live, said: “There’s nothing to beat the atmosphere; thousands of fans, sold out crowds, last minute winners and scenes you just don’t get if you’re sitting watching at home.

“If you’ve been, you know. And, if you haven’t, it’s what a sporting summer is all about.”

A range of ticket types is available including Individual Tickets, which give entry to the Fanzone with plenty of seating available on a first come, first served basis.

The Group Game Saver (Season Pass) offers access to all England group games, while Front of Screen Tables are available for groups of four or eight.

These guarantee a spot right in front of the screen and tickets, priced at £10 plus booking fee, are sold per person and must be purchased in groups of four or eight to secure a table.

One table is allocated per group booking and groups of four will be seated at will be seated on a shared table with another group of four while group of eight bookings will receive a table exclusively for their group.

Throughout May an early bird offer is available on selected tickets until midnight 1 June. These include one free house lager or single spirit and mixer per person, or, for Group Game Saver tickets, a free pint at all 3 England group games, providing the ticket holders arrive at least 90 minutes before kick off.

Earlybird tickets are available now at www.WeAreFanzones.co.uk and buyers must be over 18.