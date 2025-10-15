The outline masterplan for Banks Homes' proposed Redmarshall residential development

Banks Homes introducing proposed Redmarshall development at community events

Outline plans for a proposed small-scale residential development in a Stockton village are set to go on show at two community events later this month.

Housebuilder Banks Homes is bringing forward plans for a new development at Redmarshall which would see around 75 family homes being built on a site to the south of the village.

The new homes would include a range of different house types, including a 20 per cent affordable homes provision, while new green spaces, play facilities and habitats for local wildlife would be created within the development.

Sustainable design features including air source heat pumps, electric vehicle charging points and a sustainable urban drainage system will also feature in the new development, while contributions towards enhancing local educational and healthcare facilities could also be delivered.

A new road junction would be created off Drovers Lane to provide traffic access to the development, along with a pedestrian connection to Church Lane.

The community events will both take place at The Ship Inn on Church Lane in Redmarshall, running from 3pm to 7pm on Thursday 23rd October and from 2pm to 6pm on Wednesday 29th October.

Members of the Banks Homes project team will be on hand at both events to speak to visitors about the proposals, answer any questions they have and collect any feedback they want to provide.

Visitors’ comments will be factored into the project planning application that Banks Homes is expecting to submit to Stockton Borough Council over the winter. If it is approved, work could start on site by summer 2027.

Part of the County Durham-headquartered Banks Group, Banks Homes is building a growing portfolio of high-quality residential sites across North East England and Yorkshire, with development under way at sites in West Rainton, Yarm and Hambleton in North Yorkshire.

Kate Culverhouse, community relations manager at the Banks Group, says: “Banks Homes creates sustainable, contemporary living spaces in desirable locations that enrich our customers’ lives and we’re excited to be sharing our outline ideas of how we’ll be realising this vision at Redmarshall.

“This will be is a high-quality development which would give more local people and families a greater opportunity to stay in the village, and we’re confident that there will be strong demand for the new homes we’re looking to build.

“Feedback from local people is essential in helping us finalise our development designs and we hope to welcome as many people as possible to our two events later this month.”

To reserve a place at one of the Redmarshall community events or to contact the Banks Homes project team, please email redmarshall@banksgroup.co.uk

For further information on Banks Homes’ proposed Redmarshall development, please visit www.bankshomes.co.uk/redmarshall