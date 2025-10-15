Cars, and stars, turn out for a unique celebration of the 70-year bond between Aston Martin and Newport Pagnell

More than 100 classic Aston Martin sports cars made the trip to Newport Pagnell for a unique 70 th anniversary celebration on Saturday 11 October

Star speakers at the Aston Martin Works event included acclaimed Aston Martin designer Ian Callum and motorsport legend Ray Mallock

Guests from across the UK and Europe travelled to Aston Martin’s longest-serving site to mark seven decades of history

14 October 2025, Newport Pagnell, UK: A unique gathering of more than 100 classic Aston Martin and Lagonda models provided the centrepiece for 70th anniversary celebrations at Aston Martin Works in Newport Pagnell recently.

The heritage home of the British marque and the place where many of its most famous models of the 20th Century were manufactured is this year marking another exceptional milestone: the 70th anniversary of the brand’s presence at its site in Buckinghamshire and on Saturday (11 October) owners of cars manufactured during the 50-plus years that Newport Pagnell housed the Aston Martin factory, as well as what was then known as its Service Division, were invited to the site to mark the occasion.

In what proved to be a remarkable day of celebrations scores exceptionally rare and valuable Aston Martin and Lagonda cars made their way along the world-famous Tickford Street to arrive at ‘Works’.

Keynote speakers at the event included world-renowned DB7 and V12 Vanquish designer Ian Callum; motorsport and automotive engineering legend, and 1980s Nimrod privateer driver, Ray Mallock; and Iain Heggie, son of 1960s Aston Martin Managing Director Steve Heggie.

For many at the event, though, the stars of the show turned out to be as much the cars as the people. Examples of every major Aston Martin and Lagonda model built between 1955 and the early 2000s were present on the day.

The former global headquarters of Aston Martin Lagonda, a modest mock Tudor building on Tickford Street known affectionately as ‘Sunnyside’ was the focal point for many, with an exceptional selection of DB6s gathered together there. Meanwhile DB4 and DB5 owners were asked to position their cars in front of the Aston Martin Works showroom opposite Sunnyside with V12 Vanquish, V8 and Lagonda drivers forming their own equally impressive displays around the rest of the Works site. Add a smattering of DB 2/4 and DB Mk III’s, the odd V550 and V600, and you have every major model built on the site represented.

The Aston Martin Owners Club were present in force, of course, and kindly operated a ‘relaxed concours’ competition on the day, involving a team of scrutineers led by AMOC Chief Judge Michael Reed. Prize-giving at the conclusion of the day’s events saw a number of owners leave with trophies. Meanwhile all those present received a commemorative pin badge, and specially designed poster print, as mementoes of their day.

The Works team ensured every area of the business was open throughout, with visitors able to peek ‘behind the scenes’ in the Modern and Heritage Workshops, Panel, Trim and Paint Shops, witness ongoing restorations and even purchase parts, accessories and souvenirs from a specially-created stand adjacent to the on-site Parts department.

Those with an eye for detail will have seen body bucks and an English Wheel or two as well: all referencing the traditional techniques and artisan expertise that have been handed down at Newport Pagnell for generations.

Reflecting on the success of the day Aston Martin Works President, Paul Spires, said: “We wanted the 70th anniversary event to be a memorable occasion for all concerned, but I don’t think any of us envisaged it being quite such a special affair!

“The chats with our superb guest speakers, the enthusiasm and dedication of the Works staff, and the exceptional commitment of our guests, some of whom who had travelled hundreds of miles to be with us on Saturday, really does speak volumes about the affection for Newport Pagnell as a key part of the Aston Martin Lagonda story.

“A few of the cars that were present at the anniversary celebration had not been back to Newport Pagnell since the day they were built, many decades ago, while many others are, of course, ‘old friends’ of the Works business.

“I don’t think, even back in the ‘60s, there was ever a time when quite so many examples of the DB6 were parked outside Sunnyside and in this, the 60th anniversary of the car’s launch, it was truly a sight to behold!”