The new infrastructure division of County Durham-headquartered renewable energy and property firm The Banks Group has won its first major contract.

Banks Infrastructure has taken over as principal contractor at Bantycock Quarry near Newark after winning a competitive tender from operators Saint-Gobain Formula.

Bantycock Quarry Manager, Kevin Glasper, from Saint-Gobain Formula explains why they chose Banks Infrastructure for the new contract: “We are always looking for ways to continuously improve our operations in terms of efficiency, environmental performance and restoration, and Banks’ reputation in all these areas is first class.

“As a company with over 40 years’ experience as a surface mining business, they are ideally suited to our gypsum quarrying operation at Bantycock. They offer larger, more high-tech mobile plant with state-of-the-art ‘telematics’ monitoring equipment which will enable them to deliver the best fuel and performance efficiency.

“As well as the day-to-day extraction, moving and crushing of gypsum, we are also looking forward to working with them on the restoration of quarried areas as we finish working them. They have experience of restoring 114 mines around the country so also bring particular expertise in this area from which we – and the local area – will benefit.”

Gavin Styles, executive director at The Banks Group, adds: “Our ability to quickly adapt and refocus our business has long been a strength. Following a difficult 2020, we set out to repurpose our mining division and I am delighted that our new Banks Infrastructure division has won its first major contract.

“It is an exciting time with a significant challenge of transitioning to net zero. Responsible businesses are essential to this being a success. Our ambition is to build long-term working relationships with businesses who share our values and approach and together help drive down the financial, social and environmental costs of the transition.

“We are delighted to be working with Saint-Gobain Formula who share our values as we fully support their commitment to making the world a better home.”